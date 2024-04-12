Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trolls Comparing Her O.J. Simpson Death Response to 2015 Fatal Car Crash

caitlyn jenner faces backlash oj comment
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner doubled down on her celebration of O.J. Simpson's death.

By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Caitlyn Jenner clapped back at critics who compared her 2015 fatal car accident to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Jenner doubled down on her celebration of O.J. Simpson's death, making it clear she wouldn't be apologizing for her comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner posted 'Good Riddance' following the news of Simpson's death.

Jenner faced backlash after she posted "Good Riddance #OJSimpson" on X Thursday following the news of Simpson's death. The former NFL star, who was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and Goldman, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with prostate cancer.

As Jenner's post made rounds on social media, users were quick to remind the Olympian that in 2015, she was involved in a four-car accident in Malibu that killed 70-year-old Kim Howe.

Article continues below advertisement
oj simpson friends family sign ndas final days before death report
Source: MEGA

Simpson died on Wednesday after battling prostate cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, Jenner responded to internet trolls attempting to draw comparisons between her fatal car accident and Simpson's accusations.

"I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson," Jenner wrote in the post.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner backlash oj simpson tweet
Source: MEGA

Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

MORE ON:
Caitlyn Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

One critic responded to Jenner's post, "I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!"

Another wrote, "'With multiple vehicles involved' your vehicle was the cause of it and you still killed somebody and got away with it just like he did. Be quiet."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
caitlyn jenner joe biden trying destroy religion debunked easter story
Source: MEGA

In 2015, Jenner was involved in a fatal four-car accident.

Article continues below advertisement

The former reality TV star had a complicated relationship with Simpson.

Jenner was close friends with Simpson until he was arrested for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Additionally, Jenner's then-wife Kris was once married to Robert Kardashian, who was on the disgraced NFL star's defense "dream team" that secured his acquittal.

While Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter, he was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years Jenner's belief that Simpson killed his ex-wife and Goldman has remained — even as recently as 2021, when she competed on Australia's Big Brother VIP, where she reiterated her stance that he murdered the pair.

As for Jenner and the 2015 fatal car crash, the Gold medalist was not criminally charged but agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.