Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trolls Comparing Her O.J. Simpson Death Response to 2015 Fatal Car Crash
Caitlyn Jenner clapped back at critics who compared her 2015 fatal car accident to the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Jenner doubled down on her celebration of O.J. Simpson's death, making it clear she wouldn't be apologizing for her comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jenner faced backlash after she posted "Good Riddance #OJSimpson" on X Thursday following the news of Simpson's death. The former NFL star, who was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife and Goldman, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with prostate cancer.
As Jenner's post made rounds on social media, users were quick to remind the Olympian that in 2015, she was involved in a four-car accident in Malibu that killed 70-year-old Kim Howe.
On Friday, Jenner responded to internet trolls attempting to draw comparisons between her fatal car accident and Simpson's accusations.
"I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson," Jenner wrote in the post.
One critic responded to Jenner's post, "I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!"
Another wrote, "'With multiple vehicles involved' your vehicle was the cause of it and you still killed somebody and got away with it just like he did. Be quiet."
The former reality TV star had a complicated relationship with Simpson.
Jenner was close friends with Simpson until he was arrested for the murders of Brown Simpson and Goldman. Additionally, Jenner's then-wife Kris was once married to Robert Kardashian, who was on the disgraced NFL star's defense "dream team" that secured his acquittal.
While Simpson was found not guilty of the murders of his ex-wife and her friend and waiter, he was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil trial.
Over the years Jenner's belief that Simpson killed his ex-wife and Goldman has remained — even as recently as 2021, when she competed on Australia's Big Brother VIP, where she reiterated her stance that he murdered the pair.
As for Jenner and the 2015 fatal car crash, the Gold medalist was not criminally charged but agreed to pay $800,000 in a settlement.