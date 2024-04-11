Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash After 'Good Riddance' O.J. Simpson Tweet
Caitlyn Jenner was met with mixed responses after sharing an icy two-word response to news that O.J. Simpson died from cancer at 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.
O.J. passed away in Las Vegas on Wednesday, surrounded by friends and family, after battling prostate cancer.
"Good Riddance," the famed Olympian wrote via her X platform, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, garnering support from some social media users while others turned their attention on her past.
"I know you not talking," one critic replied, linking to an article about Caitlyn being sued over a fatal car accident that left one woman dead in 2015. "You're one to talk," another echoed.
As we previously reported, prosecutors decided not to charge Caitlyn with vehicular manslaughter. The former decathlete, however, did pay $800k to settle the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, others brought up the long-standing rumors of O.J.'s affair with Kris Jenner, which she has repeatedly denied.
Although Caitlyn and O.J. were friendly decades ago, the reality star distanced herself from the pro footballer following the murders of his late wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman back in June 1994.
The two were found stabbed to death outside of her home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.
Caitlyn was formerly married to Nicole's best friend Kris, whose late husband Robert Kardashian Sr., served as one of Simpson's defense attorneys during the proceedings of his murder trial.
O.J. was ultimately acquitted of both murders, but was found responsible for Nicole's death in a civil trial.
The former I Am Cait star famously described O.J. as the most "narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a------ in the world of sports I had ever seen" within the pages of her autobiography, The Secrets Of My Life, noting, "And I had seen a lot of them."
Caitlyn also revealed that she always felt O.J. was responsible during a 2019 appearance on the reality TV show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
"I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder," Caitlyn said. "Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson.'"
"And Nicole relayed that on to Kris at one point, and unfortunately she was right."