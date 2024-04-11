O.J. Simpson's Death: Ron Goldman's Family Plans to Seek Ex-NFL Star's Assets to Resolve Liable Debt

In the wake of O.J. Simpson's passing, the family of Ron Goldman — whose 1994 death the ex-NFL star was found liable for — is seeking any assets or funds that may help settle their unresolved multimillion-dollar civil judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

O.J. was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman during his salacious criminal trial in 1995. However, later a civil court found him responsible for their wrongful deaths, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages to both victims' families.