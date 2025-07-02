EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen, 75, Set to Expose His Inner Demons and 'Worst Days Ever' in New Biopic After String of Health Scares
Bruce Springsteen has described his forthcoming biopic as capturing "some of the most painful days of my life," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He is preparing for the release of Deliver Me From Nowhere, a deeply personal film about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska, following a series of health scares and fears over his boozing.
Gruelling Revelations
The 75-year-old musician opened up about the project in a new interview, calling the film a "great project" and offering high praise for its cast and director.
Set for release on October 24, it chronicles the recording of Nebraska, an acoustic album born out of a period of depression following the success of his 1980 hit record The River.
It also delves into Springsteen’s troubled relationship with his father, Douglas Springsteen, and his complicated upbringing in Freehold, New Jersey.
Directed by 54-year-old Scott Cooper, Deliver Me From Nowhere features 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White in the role of Springsteen.
The film also stars 45-year-old Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager, with 51-year-old Stephen Graham portraying Douglas Springsteen.
Paul Walter Hauser, 38, plays recording engineer Mike Batlan, while 46-year-old David Krumholtz appears as Columbia Records executive Al Teller.
The cast is rounded out by 60-year-old Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin, Gaby Hoffmann, 42, as Springsteen’s mother Adele, and 27-year-old Odessa Young as Faye, a romantic partner from the era.
Star Lead
Springsteen missed the first few weeks of filming due to touring commitments, but he made selective set visits once he returned from the road.
He said he wanted to be present when needed but stayed away when he thought his presence might interfere with the actors' performances.
"If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn't want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home."
He was especially cautious not to distract White during sensitive scenes.
"I'm sure it’s much worse for the actor than me. I said to him, 'Look, anytime I'm in the way, just give me the look and I'm on my way home.
"So the days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable."
According to a source close to the production, the decision to focus the film on Nebraska rather than one of Springsteen’s more commercially successful albums was deliberate.
"This wasn't about the hits or stadium tours," the source said. "It's about the dark period that shaped Bruce's songwriting forever. He wanted to go back there – warts and all."
Springsteen praised the cast's performances, singling out Graham in particular.
"Stephen Graham plays my dad, and he's out of this world," he said. "But everybody that was engaged in the film, they were all tremendous."
The film's emotional core centers on Springsteen's internal struggles and the psychological weight of his family history.
As one production insider put it: "Bruce was adamant that this wasn't going to be a sanitized version of the past. He wanted honesty, even when it hurt."
Deliver Me From Nowhere will premiere in US theaters on October 24.