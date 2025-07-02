EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Springsteen, 75, Set to Expose His Inner Demons and 'Worst Days Ever' in New Biopic After String of Health Scares

The 75-year-old musician opened up about the project in a new interview, calling the film a "great project" and offering high praise for its cast and director.

Set for release on October 24, it chronicles the recording of Nebraska, an acoustic album born out of a period of depression following the success of his 1980 hit record The River.

It also delves into Springsteen’s troubled relationship with his father, Douglas Springsteen, and his complicated upbringing in Freehold, New Jersey.

Directed by 54-year-old Scott Cooper, Deliver Me From Nowhere features 33-year-old Jeremy Allen White in the role of Springsteen.

The film also stars 45-year-old Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager, with 51-year-old Stephen Graham portraying Douglas Springsteen.

Paul Walter Hauser, 38, plays recording engineer Mike Batlan, while 46-year-old David Krumholtz appears as Columbia Records executive Al Teller.

The cast is rounded out by 60-year-old Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin, Gaby Hoffmann, 42, as Springsteen’s mother Adele, and 27-year-old Odessa Young as Faye, a romantic partner from the era.