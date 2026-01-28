Your tip
Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Rejected 'Millions' for Victoria's 'Dirty-Dancing' Wedding Footage as Family War Erupts — 'Money Doesn't Erase Trauma'

The couple have reportedly been offered 'millions' to release the video of Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham dancing at his wedding.

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz have yet to show the world the video of his mom, Victoria Beckham, allegedly "dancing on" him at their wedding, and have a surprising reason for keeping it under wraps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple has reportedly been offered "millions" for the tape, yet have no plans to ever make it public, despite Brooklyn's allegations that the moment with his mom ruined his April 2022 nuptials with Peltz, 31.

The Wedding Dance Video Is 'Just Awkward'

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

An insider said there's nothing scandalous or shocking about Victoria Beckham's wedding dance with her son.

"They haven't released it because there’s nothing there," a source tells Hollywood insider Rob Shuter about the not-so-scandalous video, which he wrote about on Substack. "Victoria is dancing exactly how you’d expect her to be dancing. It’s not s---, it’s not shocking – it’s just awkward."

Even though more than 500 guests attended the Palm Beach, Florida, wedding held at Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson Peltz's, waterfront mansion, none were allowed to use recording devices.

"No phones. NDAs everywhere. One official videographer – and even that footage was allegedly seized and deleted," an insider claimed.

"They control every frame,” a separate source declared about the couple's footage. "The video exists, but only on a private device they own. It will never be released."

'Money Doesn't Erase Trauma'

Photo of David and Victoria Beckham.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham dazzled in one of her own designs at son Brooklyn's wedding to Peltz.

An insider said it wasn't so much about Victoria's actual dancing with Brooklyn after singer Marc Anthony called her to the stage as it was about how the mother-and-son dance detracted from Nicola being the queen of her big night.

She reportedly fled the reception in tears after Anthony called the former Spice Girl the "most beautiful woman in the room," and she went on to dance with the groom, who claimed the moment was meant for him and his bride.

The bigger picture of the dance is why Brooklyn and Nicola want to put the deeply upsetting incident behind them.

"Because money doesn’t erase trauma," a friend told Shuter about why the tape has never seen the light of day. "And releasing it wouldn’t prove anything anyway."

A Hard 'No' on Selling the Video

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Despite being offerered 'millions' for the video, the pair has no desire to sell it.

Even though Brooklyn is estranged from his wealthy parents and doesn't have a job other than making simplistic online cooking videos, he and Nicola don't plan to cash in on the video.

"They were offered millions," for the video, a source claimed. "The answer was an immediate no."

Another reason the two don't need to sell the tape is that Nicola reportedly receives a whopping $1million monthly allowance from her investor dad, who is worth a reported $1.6billion.

'I've Never Felt More Humiliated'

Photo of Nicola Peltz with Beckham family
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham sensatioally claimed his mom ruined his wedding to Peltz with their mother-son dance.

Brooklyn claimed in his blistering January 19 six-page attack on his family that "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance, to a romantic love song."

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he wrote.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he claimed in horror about the April 9, 2022, wedding reception.

Brooklyn alleged that he and Nicola held a vow renewal ceremony in August 2025, "so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

The hot sauce marketer also claimed, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

