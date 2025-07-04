Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Brad Pitt's 'Midlife Crisis' Makeover Revealed — After He Makes Shock Admissions About Alcoholism and Gay Sex

brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's 'midlife crisis' wardrobe comwes amid his frankest ever confessions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt saw the question coming as he and girlfriend Ines de Ramon made a rare red carpet appearance together at the June 16 premiere of his movie F1 in NYC's Times Square, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You've been rocking some really cool outfits, and we're GQ," a reporter from the men's fashion bible began.

Article continues below advertisement

New Look

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Ines de Ramon joined Pitt as he wore a green suit during a showing of his 'F1' movie.

Article continues below advertisement

The 61-year-old smiled knowingly as the reporter asked him the inspiration behind his new look. "I just feel like, you gotta have fun," Pitt replied while waving to the crowd. "I mean, let's have fun. There's so much turmoil in the world, let's have fun when we can."

For days, the actor, with a newly shaved head, had been stepping out in uncharacteristically garish outfits: a silky lilac Taverniti shirt and loose pajama pants printed to look like whiskered jeans for a double date with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid at NYC's trendy Cote Korean Steakhouse; a Willy Chavarria crushed velvet jacket and oversized jeans for dinner with de Ramon, 36, at the Greenwich Village hotspot Carbone June 14. The looks prompted one news outlet to ponder: "Is Brad Pitt Having a Midlife Crisis?"

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's stylist is now behind Pitt's bold new looks.

Article continues below advertisement

He has every reason to be.

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the actor has virtually no relationship with the six children he shares with ex Angelina Jolie after the former couple's yearslong, bitter divorce. His movie F1 has a reported budget of $300million – one of the most expensive films ever made – putting him in the hot seat in terms of getting audiences to theaters.

Add to that a decades-younger girlfriend – no wonder the guy wants to have some fun.

"It's common knowledge how devastated Brad is to be estranged from his kids right now, and there's a lot of pressure on him for this movie to be a success," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "A lot of people think he's just doing whatever he can to appear cool and relevant."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Feud

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's son Pax Jolie-Pitt once called Brad a 'world-class a**hole.'

Article continues below advertisement

For starters, that meant working with, among others, the stylist who duded up none other than Timothée Chalamet for his eye-catching promo tour for last year's A Complete Unknown.

Taylor McNeill, the stylist, was also responsible for putting Kendrick Lamar in flared jeans for his Super Bowl halftime show.

But what might work for a 29-year-old doesn't necessarily translate to a man twice his age.

That lilac top veers close to "puffy shirt" territory. "Brad feels younger and more hip wearing these things," said our insider. "To a lot of people, though, this reeks of a midlife crisis, like he's trying to overcompensate, and he's making himself look pretty lame in the process."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Pitt and Jolie's other kids Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh have now dropped 'Pitt' from their names.

Article continues below advertisement

Fresh Beginning

Article continues below advertisement

As for his shorn locks, the star told another reporter it was for a role. "I just finished a job, a character I did," he explained, apparently referring to House of the Beast, his only project in post-production. But an insider told RadarOnline.com he may be dealing with yet another midlife concern.

"Brad is obsessed with keeping his hair in its best possible condition," said the insider, noting it was trimmed and its color touched up twice weekly during the long F1 shoot.

Added a second insider: "His hair was put through the wringer and he wanted a fresh start."

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

When GQ asked about his bold new style, Pitt replied: 'Let's have fun.'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
view war joy behar fired barbara walters

EXCLUSIVE: The 'View' War Laid Bare — How Joy Behar Was Once Almost Sensationally Sacked By Barbara Walters

photo of diddy and cassie ventura

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Battered' Ex Cassie Ventura For 'Not Following His Brutal and Very Specific Sex Rules'

Article continues below advertisement

With de Ramon, a jewelry company exec, taking on a more public role in his life, there is widespread speculation about whether Pitt will put a ring on it. Certainly, the twice-divorced star couldn't be blamed if he soured on marriage altogether.

Yet he seemed unemotional when discussing the drama of his nearly 10-year legal battle with Jolie over custody of the kids, including accusations of abuse, which he has denied, as well as ownership of the French winery Château Miraval.

Asked if he felt any relief after the divorce was at last being finalized, he was nonchalant. "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing," he told GQ. "Just something coming to fruition legally."

He also told the mag he was content.

"My life is fairly contained," he said. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam."

At the same time, however, he's never been more distant from his kids. Maddox, 23, has virtually disowned him, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, have dropped 'Pitt' from their last name and Pax, 21, who was recently spotted looking worse for wear while partying with friends, called him a "world-class a**hole" in a since-deleted 2020 Father's Day post.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Old Pals

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitts midlife crisis makeover aa gay sex confessions
Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper was spotted double-dating with Pitt at NYC's Cote hotspot.

That leaves his minor children, twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, as the only kids legally required to see him.

"It's a pivotal moment," said an insider. "He knows this may be his last real chance to rebuild a connection."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.