EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Brad Pitt's 'Midlife Crisis' Makeover Revealed — After He Makes Shock Admissions About Alcoholism and Gay Sex

With de Ramon, a jewelry company exec, taking on a more public role in his life, there is widespread speculation about whether Pitt will put a ring on it. Certainly, the twice-divorced star couldn't be blamed if he soured on marriage altogether.

Yet he seemed unemotional when discussing the drama of his nearly 10-year legal battle with Jolie over custody of the kids, including accusations of abuse, which he has denied, as well as ownership of the French winery Château Miraval.

Asked if he felt any relief after the divorce was at last being finalized, he was nonchalant. "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing," he told GQ. "Just something coming to fruition legally."

He also told the mag he was content.

"My life is fairly contained," he said. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam."

At the same time, however, he's never been more distant from his kids. Maddox, 23, has virtually disowned him, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, have dropped 'Pitt' from their last name and Pax, 21, who was recently spotted looking worse for wear while partying with friends, called him a "world-class a**hole" in a since-deleted 2020 Father's Day post.