EXCLUSIVE: 'Get a Grip!' Brad Pitt’s Furious Rant Over Angelina Jolie After His Estranged Son Pax is Snapped Barely Able to Stand Following Vegas Blow-Out
Brad Pitt has slammed his ex-wife Angelina Jolie after their son Pax was photographed stumbling out of a Los Angeles nightclub, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old actor has told friends Jolie needs to "get a grip" following their 21-year-old son's wild night out.
Pitt 'Raging'
"It's absolutely heartbreaking watching your child spiral and feeling completely shut out," Pitt said, according to a source close to the actor.
Pitt and Jolie, whose bitter divorce was finalized in December 2023 after an eight-year legal war, share six children together: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.
Pax was recently seen stumbling out of the the Chateau Marmont before heading to a nearby strip club.
Witnesses said he appeared unsteady and needed support from friends as he walked.
The incident is the latest in a string of concerning episodes involving the young man, including two recent E-bike accidents, the first of which allegedly left Pax with a possible brain bleed.
According to a source familiar with the situation, Pitt blames Jolie, 50, for their son’s increasingly reckless behavior and says she has "lost control."
Family Rift
The insider added: "For Brad, he believes Angelina should be doing more to keep Pax in check – particularly since he blames her for the lack of a father figure in their son's life.
"Even though Pax is 21, Brad finds it outrageous that he keeps ending up in these kinds of situations. Getting so drunk he could barely stand was dangerous, and anything could’ve gone wrong."
Pitt's frustration is compounded by his estrangement from his children, particularly Maddox and Pax, who are said to have had virtually no contact with him in recent years.
The tension dates back to 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce the day after an alleged altercation on a private plane involving Pitt and Maddox, then 15.
Even though the FBI later cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing, the claims resurfaced during the couple’s ongoing legal dispute over their French vineyard in 2022.
The insider added: "It's devastating for Brad to see Pax heading down such a destructive path – starting with those serious bike accidents and now surrounding himself with the wrong crowd who seem to be pushing him into even worse behavior like heavy drinking and strip club outings."
Pax currently lives in a Manhattan apartment once owned by Jolie, who previously announced plans to leave Los Angeles permanently after her youngest children turn 18 in July.
She has described Hollywood as shallow and wants to spend more time in Cambodia, where she has long maintained a second home.
Although Pitt remains cut off from much of his children’s lives, sources say he tries to stay informed. ‘
"Brad doesn’t have much influence since Pax cut ties with him a long time ago, but he still cares deeply and tries to keep up with what all the kids are doing," our source said.
"He understands better than most how easy it is to lose your way in LA – he's made plenty of his own bad choices over the years."
Jolie, however, is said to be unmoved by Pitt's concerns.
"Angelina has no intention of taking Brad’s concerns on board," our insider said. "She prefers to deal with this behind closed doors and doesn't appreciate being criticized about how she raises her children."
While Pax has started building a career as a voice actor, working on projects such as Maleficent, Kung Fu Panda 3, and First They Killed My Father, Pitt is said to worry that his son is being exploited by his social circle.
"He's spending time with sketchy people who are clearly dazzled by his celebrity background," our insider added. "That kind of attention makes him very vulnerable.
"But the saddest thing about this is both Pax's parents are really worried about him."