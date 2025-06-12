EXCLUSIVE: 'Get a Grip!' Brad Pitt’s Furious Rant Over Angelina Jolie After His Estranged Son Pax is Snapped Barely Able to Stand Following Vegas Blow-Out

"It's absolutely heartbreaking watching your child spiral and feeling completely shut out," Pitt said, according to a source close to the actor.

Pitt and Jolie, whose bitter divorce was finalized in December 2023 after an eight-year legal war, share six children together: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 17.

Pax was recently seen stumbling out of the the Chateau Marmont before heading to a nearby strip club.

Witnesses said he appeared unsteady and needed support from friends as he walked.

The incident is the latest in a string of concerning episodes involving the young man, including two recent E-bike accidents, the first of which allegedly left Pax with a possible brain bleed.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Pitt blames Jolie, 50, for their son’s increasingly reckless behavior and says she has "lost control."