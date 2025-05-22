EXCLUSIVE: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo 'Playing Cupid' for Angelina Jolie as She Doesn't Want Star's 'Brains and Beauty to Go to Waste'
Grey’s Anatomy veteran Ellen Pompeo is Angelina Jolie's closest Hollywood pal these days and RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s on a mission to help Jolie land a quality man.
"It completely stuns Ellen that the hottest mama in town doesn't have a boyfriend by now, and she's doing everything in her power to fix that," our source said.
The 49-year-old Oscar winner and the 55-year-old TV doc have been spotted spending time together many times over the years.
"They bonded after their daughters Vivienne and Stella got close," the insider addeed. "The girls started things off for them, but it didn't take long for them to really connect. They have a lot of respect for each other and there's no power struggle because they're both powerful and can accept that in each other."
Close Bond
As our readers know, Jolie has been single since her 2016 bust-up with now ex-hubby Brad Pitt, 61.
Aside from her reported fling with singer The Weeknd, 35, in 2021, and rumored on-and-off hookups with ex Jonny Lee Miller, 52, sources say that Jolie has been "largely celibate" in recent years.
"Ellen thinks it’s a terrible waste because Angie's such a raving beauty and incredibly warm and intelligent as well. She doesn't think it's right that she's single and letting all these good years pass her by," explained the insider.
Painful Split
The source went on: "Ellen knows a lot of nice guys, younger and older, who work in front of the camera and behind the scenes and at the studios and she's going through her contact list and trying to set Angie up."
Jolie is mom to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – and according to a source they're "pushing her" to take Pompro up on the offer.
Our source added: "Her kids agree with Ellen – they want their mom to live life again and have some fun. She's a homebody, so she does need them to push her.
"It's sad. She’s lost faith and it's almost like she’s given up on dating.
"Ellen has been telling Angie not to let her divorce from Brad sour her on life that’s still to come."