EXCLUSIVE: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo 'Playing Cupid' for Angelina Jolie as She Doesn't Want Star's 'Brains and Beauty to Go to Waste'

Grey’s Anatomy veteran Ellen Pompeo is Angelina Jolie's closest Hollywood pal these days and RadarOnline.com can reveal she’s on a mission to help Jolie land a quality man.

"It completely stuns Ellen that the hottest mama in town doesn't have a boyfriend by now, and she's doing everything in her power to fix that," our source said.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner and the 55-year-old TV doc have been spotted spending time together many times over the years.

"They bonded after their daughters Vivienne and Stella got close," the insider addeed. "The girls started things off for them, but it didn't take long for them to really connect. They have a lot of respect for each other and there's no power struggle because they're both powerful and can accept that in each other."