Money Trouble? Blac Chyna Takes Out Second Loan for $240K on $3.8M Home After Claiming She's 'Broke'

Blac Chyna has taken out a second loan for over $240,000 on her $3.8 million Los Angeles Home after claiming last year that she was "broke" following her legal battle with the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Paperwork obtained by the U.S. Sun show that the former reality TV star, who now goes by her legal name Angela White, borrowed $241,695 from lender KBP Dumont, LLC on December 19, 2023.