Money Trouble? Blac Chyna Takes Out Second Loan for $240K on $3.8M Home After Claiming She's 'Broke'
Blac Chyna has taken out a second loan for over $240,000 on her $3.8 million Los Angeles Home after claiming last year that she was "broke" following her legal battle with the Kardashians, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Paperwork obtained by the U.S. Sun show that the former reality TV star, who now goes by her legal name Angela White, borrowed $241,695 from lender KBP Dumont, LLC on December 19, 2023.
In February 2023, Chyna previously took out a $2.6 million mortgage on the luxury property, an eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom house in Woodland Hills that she purchased in 2018.
The model has been candid about her money troubles since quitting OnlyFans and losing her $300 million lawsuit against the Kardashians for allegedly pressuring E! execs to cancel her reality TV show Rob & Chyna.
"Honestly, Angela White is broke," Chyna said in February 2023, claiming that she had a credit score of 768 but only $3,000 in her checking account. She also accused Kris Jenner of trying to "financially ruin" her by demanding that she reimburse the $391,000 they spent on court costs.
More recently, Chyna has been embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with ex Tyga over their 11-year-old son King. Although the former couple reached a custody agreement in December, they're still feuding over child support and attorney fees.
As RadarOnline.com reported last week, she just filed a new motion asking the court to compel Tyga to turn over documents and information about his financial situation and award her $15k in sanctions.
In financial documents submitted in court in October, Chyna revealed that she earned around $71k in September but averages around $32k a month and that she spends five figures a month on bills. She said she owns real property worth around $1.5 million but only had $11k in the bank.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chyna revealed that she was selling off her own "clothing, purses, and shoes" via an online consignment store to "make ends meet." She said she earned a profit of $178,000 but was running out of inventory to sell.
In addition to King, 11, Chyna shares daughter Dream, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian.