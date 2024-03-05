Home > Exclusives > Blac Chyna Exclusive Blac Chyna Demands Ex Tyga Be Sanctioned For Allegedly Refusing to Turn Over Tax Returns, Financial Info in Child Support War Source: MEGA Chyna is back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 5 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

Blac Chyna dragged her ex Tyga back to court in their never-ending war over their 11-year-old son King. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chyna [real name: Angela White] asked the court to compel Tyga to turn over documents and information about his financial situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The exes are fighting once again.

Chyna asked the court to award her $15k in sanctions for being forced to bring the motion — due to Tyga not producing the information voluntarily. As we previously reported, in July 2023, Chyna filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court against Tyga in which she asked for joint legal and physical custody.

Article continues below advertisement

She said King spent around 30% of the time with her and the rest with his father — but she wanted it to be more 50/50. In addition, Chyna claimed she needed $125k to comb through Tyga’s finances to determine his true income. The model said her income had dropped drastically in the past couple of years.

Source: MEGA Tyga and Chyna worked out a custody deal in December.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyga objected to the petition. He demanded sole legal and physical custody of King. Prior to filing his response, Tyga wrote on social media in response to the lawsuit, “10 years later... nah. Stick to ur schedule sat-mon.” In December, the exes reached a deal over custody and visitation. However, Chyna said they do not have any orders for holiday schedules, child support or attorney fees.

She said the documents she requested from Tyga are relevant to these matters. She accused him of having “stonewalled discovery and misused the discovery process.” “To date, [Tyga] has not produced any supplemental written responses or documents within his custody and control. These documents are critical to prepare for the upcoming hearing on May 7th, trial and/or settlement,” Chyna argued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Tyga with his son King.

Chyna said Tyga has failed to turn over his 2020 or 2023 tax return. In addition, she said he has yet to provide an appraisal of his assets or a list of his investment accounts. The model said she even proposed a global settlement but has not heard back from Tyga’s legal team.

Article continues below advertisement

“[Chyna’s] counsel have not heard from [Tyga’s] office at all, and it is clear that they are stalling so that [Chyna] is forced to prepare this motion and incur further fees and costs in this case,” the motion read. [Chyna] has incurred an exorbitant amount of fees related to the meet and confer efforts with [Tyga’s] counsel alone. [Tyga] has acted in bad faith and has only caused [Chyna’s] fees to skyrocket. [Tyga] continues to obstruct discovery and will not cooperate,” her lawyer wrote.

Source: MEGA Chyna previously said her "biggest flex" was not receiving child support.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge has yet to rule on the matter. Years before the court battle, Chyna said one of her biggest accomplishments in life was not receiving child support. She said, “My biggest flex. I mean, just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support. So that’s my biggest flex. … That’s what’s up.”

For his part, Tyga was recently spotted out with singer Chloe Bailey.