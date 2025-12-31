EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Reveals Tragic Secret About Hollywood That Rob Reiner Confronted in His Last Days

Reiner's impressive directing resume included such beloved hits as The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, and The American President.

However, those smashes were released in the 1980s and 1990s, and Maher said the Hollywood icon was one of several in his age group who struggled getting financing for new projects.

"He's not the only director of a certain age who's told me that," the Real Time host told guest John Stamos when discussing Reiner, who was 78 when he and wife Michele were murdered allegedly by their troubled son Nick.

"And I just was saying this town is very ageist and not very nice to people who have done amazing... I mean he's got a pretty iconic resume of movies, but I remember him saying, 'You know if it's not spandex, and, you know, it's very hard for even somebody of his stature to get that funding."