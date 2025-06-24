EXCLUSIVE: Anne Burrell's 'Rock Star' Life Resurfaces As Fears Rise Tragic TV Chef Ended Her Days Another Sad Drugs Casualty Who Overdosed on Pills

Her insistence she had given up her "rock star" lifestyle, the celebrated Food Network star was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment by her husband – slumped on her shower floor surrounded pills.

The 55-year-old Worst Cooks in America host and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef star was discovered unconscious at around 7:50am on Tuesday, June 17.

Emergency responders from the New York Fire Department confirmed they arrived following a report of cardiac arrest, though the official cause of death is still under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

In a resurfaced interview on misSPELLING, the podcast hosted by longtime friend Tori Spelling, Burrell opened up about meeting her husband Stuart Claxton, 52, on a dating app in her late 40s and embracing a new chapter.

"I was like, living the rock star chef life," she said. "I was working a lot, and I had a great social life. I just started to feel like, all right, you're getting a little old to keep on doing this."

But our source said: "Anne's friends now fear her statement she had given up wild living was all a shame to cover up years of addiction.

"It seems she was hiding a disastrous addiction to prescription pills while putting on a front she was leading a wholesome life."

Burrell married Claxton on October 16, 2021, in a fall-themed wedding in Cazenovia, New York, near where she grew up. Along with marriage came stepmotherhood to Claxton’s 22-year-old son, Javier.

"Being a stepmom is the perfect amount of parenting for me," she also told Spelling on her podcast.