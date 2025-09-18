Brad and Angelina's Battle for London: Jolie 'Rethinking' Plans to Leave Hollywood and Relocate to UK After Pitt Opens Office in Same City

"She’s already mapped out where she wants to live in the UK and has been counting down the days until her big move," the source dished, adding, "Brad's move to Britain has made Ange rethink her plans."

The Maria star famously declared in a 2024 interview about her burning desire to ditch Hollywood: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," referring to the twins.

The custody agreement Jolie has with Pitt stipulates that she can't move from Los Angeles while Knox and Vivienne are minors.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star still calls Tinseltown home, although Jolie has been itching to get out of town for years.

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live," she revealed in 2019.