Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Brad and Angelina's Battle for London: Jolie 'Rethinking' Plans to Leave Hollywood and Relocate to UK After Pitt Opens Office in Same City

Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's company expanding to London has made Angelina Jolie rethink her plans of moving there.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brad Pitt's decision to open a branch of his production company in London is raining on the plans of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, to relocate to the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pitt, 61, announced he was"thrilled" to launch Plan B Europe out of Britain's capital, even though Jolie has long said she wants to leave Hollywood and move there as soon as the former couple's two youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Kids Love London

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie has shot numerous films in and around London.

"Ange has long made it clear to everyone in Hollywood that she would be moving to London as soon as [the twins] Knox and Vivienne turn 18 next year,” a source claimed.

“For the past few years, she’s been all over Europe looking for the right spot and almost settled on Portugal – but London was the only place the kids found acceptable," the insider continued.

The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and the 17-year-old twins, who enter adulthood in July 2026.

Article continues below advertisement

'Counting Down the Days' Until Move

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Jolie has been vocal about her desire to move abroad.

"She’s already mapped out where she wants to live in the UK and has been counting down the days until her big move," the source dished, adding, "Brad's move to Britain has made Ange rethink her plans."

The Maria star famously declared in a 2024 interview about her burning desire to ditch Hollywood: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," referring to the twins.

The custody agreement Jolie has with Pitt stipulates that she can't move from Los Angeles while Knox and Vivienne are minors.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star still calls Tinseltown home, although Jolie has been itching to get out of town for years.

"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live," she revealed in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Goodbye to Hollywood

Photo of Angelina Jolie's house in Los Angeles
Source: MEGA

Jolie is reportedly preparing to sell her historic L.A. mansion ahead of her move to London.

Reports surfaced in August that Jolie was "prepping" her historic $24.5million Los Feliz estate for sale ahead of her move abroad. She purchased the home in 2017, a year after filing for divorce from Pitt, and raised her six children there following the former couple's split.

In early September, her ex-husband plunked down $12million for a Hollywood Hills mansion.

Pitt announced on September 3 that his production company is launching a London subsidiary, saying in a statement with his two founding partners, "We are thrilled to expand Plan B’'s footprint in Europe."

After working with a French media company for the past three years, the trio chose London to headquarter the business, citing "the UK’s unique position as a bridge between the American and European industries and as one of Europe’s most attractive hubs for film and TV funding."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words Revealed — as He Made Peace With Death Before Final Show: 'I Had a Great Life'

Split photo of Dolly Parton, Dollywood

Health Scare Hits Dolly: Country Legend Parton, 79, Abruptly Cancels Dollywood Appearance After Sudden Kidney Problem

Estranged From His Kids

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Nearly all of f Pitt's children have dropped his last name.

Despite the custody agreement, Pitt has little contact with his two youngest children, who are incredibly close to their mother.

Vivienne seemingly dropped the actor's surname, as had a number of her siblings, while working with Jolie on The Outsiders' Broadway production.

The playbill simply listed her as "Vivienne Jolie." Shiloh filed legal papers to legally drop Pitt from her name the day she turned 18 in May 2024. Zahara also no longer uses Pitt's last name, nor do her older brothers.

Knox reportedly has minimal contact with Pitt and is highly protective of Jolie, even accompanying the actress as her date to the 2024 Governors Awards in a rare public appearance.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.