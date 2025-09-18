Brad and Angelina's Battle for London: Jolie 'Rethinking' Plans to Leave Hollywood and Relocate to UK After Pitt Opens Office in Same City
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt's decision to open a branch of his production company in London is raining on the plans of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, to relocate to the U.K., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pitt, 61, announced he was"thrilled" to launch Plan B Europe out of Britain's capital, even though Jolie has long said she wants to leave Hollywood and move there as soon as the former couple's two youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18.
Her Kids Love London
"Ange has long made it clear to everyone in Hollywood that she would be moving to London as soon as [the twins] Knox and Vivienne turn 18 next year,” a source claimed.
“For the past few years, she’s been all over Europe looking for the right spot and almost settled on Portugal – but London was the only place the kids found acceptable," the insider continued.
The former couple share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and the 17-year-old twins, who enter adulthood in July 2026.
'Counting Down the Days' Until Move
"She’s already mapped out where she wants to live in the UK and has been counting down the days until her big move," the source dished, adding, "Brad's move to Britain has made Ange rethink her plans."
The Maria star famously declared in a 2024 interview about her burning desire to ditch Hollywood: "I grew up in this town. I am here because I have to be here from a divorce, but as soon as they’re 18, I’ll be able to leave," referring to the twins.
The custody agreement Jolie has with Pitt stipulates that she can't move from Los Angeles while Knox and Vivienne are minors.
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star still calls Tinseltown home, although Jolie has been itching to get out of town for years.
"I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live," she revealed in 2019.
Goodbye to Hollywood
Reports surfaced in August that Jolie was "prepping" her historic $24.5million Los Feliz estate for sale ahead of her move abroad. She purchased the home in 2017, a year after filing for divorce from Pitt, and raised her six children there following the former couple's split.
In early September, her ex-husband plunked down $12million for a Hollywood Hills mansion.
Pitt announced on September 3 that his production company is launching a London subsidiary, saying in a statement with his two founding partners, "We are thrilled to expand Plan B’'s footprint in Europe."
After working with a French media company for the past three years, the trio chose London to headquarter the business, citing "the UK’s unique position as a bridge between the American and European industries and as one of Europe’s most attractive hubs for film and TV funding."
Estranged From His Kids
Despite the custody agreement, Pitt has little contact with his two youngest children, who are incredibly close to their mother.
Vivienne seemingly dropped the actor's surname, as had a number of her siblings, while working with Jolie on The Outsiders' Broadway production.
The playbill simply listed her as "Vivienne Jolie." Shiloh filed legal papers to legally drop Pitt from her name the day she turned 18 in May 2024. Zahara also no longer uses Pitt's last name, nor do her older brothers.
Knox reportedly has minimal contact with Pitt and is highly protective of Jolie, even accompanying the actress as her date to the 2024 Governors Awards in a rare public appearance.