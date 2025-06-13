EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Secret Dating Life Revealed — After We Revealed the Very Raunchy Admission She Made About Her 'Lust' at 50

The Oscar-winner turned 50 on June 4 and chose to celebrate the milestone in typically understated fashion, with a small gathering at her Los Angeles home organized by her five youngest children.

Her one birthday wish, sources tell us, was to plan a trip to her family’s 7.5-hectare wildlife reserve in Cambodia – a location she has long described as a spiritual home since filming Tomb Raider there in 2000.

In stark contrast to the lavish affairs hosted by other Hollywood figures, Jolie opted for a quiet day with loved ones and is said to be shifting focus toward both personal growth and a fresh romantic chapter.

Jolie, who has largely remained single in the eight years since her split from Pitt, is now quietly dating, according to sources close to the star.

A friend familiar with her inner circle said: "With the kids now older and focused on their own lives, she finally has space to focus on her love life.

"Angelina knows that anyone she dates will be heavily scrutinized, so she’s been extremely careful to keep things under wraps.”