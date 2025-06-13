EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Secret Dating Life Revealed — After We Revealed the Very Raunchy Admission She Made About Her 'Lust' at 50
Angelina Jolie has opened up about embracing a new chapter after she hit 50, and RadarOnline.com can reveal it is only the start of the new life she is battling to carve for herself after her bruising divorce from Brad Pitt.
"I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my 50s," the actress said. "I like being older, I feel much more comfortable… maybe because my mom didn’t live very long, so there's something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me."
Quiet Life
The Oscar-winner turned 50 on June 4 and chose to celebrate the milestone in typically understated fashion, with a small gathering at her Los Angeles home organized by her five youngest children.
Her one birthday wish, sources tell us, was to plan a trip to her family’s 7.5-hectare wildlife reserve in Cambodia – a location she has long described as a spiritual home since filming Tomb Raider there in 2000.
In stark contrast to the lavish affairs hosted by other Hollywood figures, Jolie opted for a quiet day with loved ones and is said to be shifting focus toward both personal growth and a fresh romantic chapter.
Jolie, who has largely remained single in the eight years since her split from Pitt, is now quietly dating, according to sources close to the star.
A friend familiar with her inner circle said: "With the kids now older and focused on their own lives, she finally has space to focus on her love life.
"Angelina knows that anyone she dates will be heavily scrutinized, so she’s been extremely careful to keep things under wraps.”
Birthday Hatred
Pitt, 61, has been publicly linked to actor Ines de Ramon, 32, since 2022, while Jolie has only been speculatively connected to a few high-profile names, including The Weeknd in 2021 and British rapper-turned-activist Akala earlier this year, though she has never confirmed either was a relationship.
Meanwhile, Jolie’s household has remained anything but quiet.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, made headlines after being seen leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles before heading to a strip club, with paparazzi photos showing him struggling to stand.
Pitt made no public move to intervene, and recently declared the finalization of his divorce was ‘not that major of a thing’.
A source close to Jolie said: "Angelina is exhausted by all her family drama, but is finally tentatively putting herself back out on the dating scene and trying a few dates.
"She wants calm and peace in all aspects of her life, so won't be rushing into anything, but she is definitely looking for a new love."
Jolie and PItt's six children are also finding their own paths.
Maddox, 23, is pursuing filmmaking, Zahara, 20, is entering her final year at Spelman College, Shiloh, 19 – now going by Shi Joli – choreographed a launch event for Net-A-Porter and Isabel Marant, while Pax is focused on photography.
Twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, are still in school.
Troubled Son
This month also marks the 20th anniversary of Mr & Mrs Smith the film where Jolie met Pitt.
With the marriage now firmly in the past, sources say Jolie has no interest in revisiting old wounds.
Instead, she is concentrating on her new film Couture, set for release in October.
Directed by Alice Winocour, the drama follows an American filmmaker, a South Sudanese model and a French makeup artist as they navigate identity and trauma in the fashion world.
Jolie’s 50s, it seems, will be defined not just by career evolution, but by personal liberation.
As one source put it: "She wants a life defined by her choices now."
Her dating comes after RadarOnline.com revealed she has been trying to style out turning 50 by bragging to pals she's ready for casual sex.
Sources told us the "tired and lonely" star is just putting a "brave face" on the pain of hitting her half-century milestone with her raunchy brags – as, inside, she "just wants to curl up in a ball and disappear as she hates ageing."