Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Pax Jolie-Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Frantic' Brad Pitt 'Desperate to Use Shock Crash Test Dummy Safety Lessons' to Teach Daredevil Son Pax To Stop Risking Life After Near Fatal E-Scooter Smashes

brad pitt teach pax crash test safety
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is said to be 'desperate' to use crash test safety lessons to teach his son Pax to be careful on the roads.

March 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A frantic Brad Pitt fears his speed-demon son Pax Jolie-Pitt's daredevil ways are putting him in harm's way and he desperately wants to help in any way he can, even though the two are estranged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On January 24, Pax, the 21-year-old son of Pitt and ex-Angelina Jolie, was joyriding on an e-bike around his L.A. neighborhood when he smashed into the passenger side of a car.

Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet and no one was injured.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt teach pax crash test safety
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax had a close call after a shocking e-bike crash.

Article continues below advertisement

That collision came on the heels of two other accidents – in August, he was riding his e-bike without a helmet when he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light. The crash landed him in the ICU for a week with head trauma.

Then, last May, he rammed his Tesla into a parked box car in Hollywood but escaped injury.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt teach pax crash test safety
Source: MEGA

Pax's risky behavior is said to have his father worried sick.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
woody harrelson matthew mcconaughey feud southern tinseltown

EXCLUSIVE: Why Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Have Become 'Hollywood's No1 Enemies' — After Trying to Turn Texas Into 'Southern Tinseltown'

karen huger fears street thug inmates

EXCLUSIVE: Jailed 'Real Housewives' Trainwreck Karen Huger 'Terrified She's Going to Be Targeted by Street-Thug Inmates Behind Bars'

"Pax may have been lucky in this instance, but what about the next time?" an insider said.

They addedL "That is what scares Brad. He realizes they don't have much of a relationship, but he's reaching out in the hope "and Brad understands the 'need for speed' on a very personal level.

"He loves to ride his motorcycle and has been known to push the limits himself.

"Brad wants to take Pax to a track where they can go as fast as they want without any huge risks. He's hoping this could be a chance to bridge the gap between them. He knows Angelina is willing to do pretty much anything to get a handle on this situation, so he's counting on her pushing Pax to do this with him.

"Brad has had so much training in stunt driving, he has a lot he can teach Pax. It's just a matter of getting him to agree to it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.