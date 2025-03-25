EXCLUSIVE: 'Frantic' Brad Pitt 'Desperate to Use Shock Crash Test Dummy Safety Lessons' to Teach Daredevil Son Pax To Stop Risking Life After Near Fatal E-Scooter Smashes
A frantic Brad Pitt fears his speed-demon son Pax Jolie-Pitt's daredevil ways are putting him in harm's way and he desperately wants to help in any way he can, even though the two are estranged, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On January 24, Pax, the 21-year-old son of Pitt and ex-Angelina Jolie, was joyriding on an e-bike around his L.A. neighborhood when he smashed into the passenger side of a car.
Fortunately, he was wearing a helmet and no one was injured.
That collision came on the heels of two other accidents – in August, he was riding his e-bike without a helmet when he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light. The crash landed him in the ICU for a week with head trauma.
Then, last May, he rammed his Tesla into a parked box car in Hollywood but escaped injury.
"Pax may have been lucky in this instance, but what about the next time?" an insider said.
They addedL "That is what scares Brad. He realizes they don't have much of a relationship, but he's reaching out in the hope "and Brad understands the 'need for speed' on a very personal level.
"He loves to ride his motorcycle and has been known to push the limits himself.
"Brad wants to take Pax to a track where they can go as fast as they want without any huge risks. He's hoping this could be a chance to bridge the gap between them. He knows Angelina is willing to do pretty much anything to get a handle on this situation, so he's counting on her pushing Pax to do this with him.
"Brad has had so much training in stunt driving, he has a lot he can teach Pax. It's just a matter of getting him to agree to it."