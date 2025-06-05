EXCLUSIVE: Unhappy 50th Ange! 'Sad and Lonely' Jolie 'Putting Brave Face' on Hitting Half-Century By 'Bragging to Pals She's Gagging for No-Strings-Attached Fun'
Angelina Jolie is trying to style out turning 50 – by bragging to pals she's ready for casual sex.
But sources have also told RadarOnline.com the "tired and lonely" star is just putting a "brave face" on the pain of hitting her half-century milestone, which came on June 4, with her raunchy brags – as inside she "just wants to curl up in a ball and disappear."
Brave Face
Our insider said: "Ange has been telling her pals she feels like she really owns her body and knows herself now she's hit 50 and all that woke-style c--- – but it's all nonsense and she knows it.
"She's been saying she's ready to have fun with men on a no-strings basis but really she is still hurting over her divorce and her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt over their winery.
"She just wants to quit the U.S. and hide away, not get out on the town with a bunch of guys."
Hollywood icon Jolie has endured a brutal eight years following her split from Brad Pitt, 61.
Their divorce, finalized in December 2024, ended a five-year marriage overshadowed by highly publicized court battles.
Since then, Jolie has been focused on raising their six children – Maddox, 22, trouble-hit Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.
Following her high-profile split from Pitt in 2016, the actress also faced a lengthy and bitter custody dispute that cast a shadow over much of her late 40s.
Friends say the period was marked by "loneliness and sadness."
Family Pain
A close confidante of the Maleficent actress said: "She's been through through the wringer and is just exhausted."
It comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Jolie is burning with fury because she feels Pitt still has "control" over her.
Sources also said she had compiled a list of "50 reasons to hate her 50th birthday."
One insider said: "She's stuck against her wishes and is convinced that Brad is only forcing this issue as a way to get some revenge on her for leaving him.
"You'd think she'd be celebrating now, but she can't stop obsessing about the feeling Brad has her tied down due to their fight over their winery."
Jolie and Pitt are also still duking it out in court over Jolie selling her 50 percent share of their French winery, Château Miraval, for $68million to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
Lingering Winery War
Pitt insists Jolie wasn't allowed to sell without his approval, while she claims he schemed "to seize control" of the estate.
Our insider said: "She feels like the fighting will never end.
"It's draining her, but giving in and letting him steamroll her isn't an option!"
Toothpick-thin Jolie is also fuming that she didn't nab an Oscar nomination for her critically acclaimed biopic Maria, in which she plays opera icon Maria Callas.
She is said to believe the snub was due to a smear campaign pushed by her Fight Club ex, who denies ever bad-mouthing her.
"She's pointing the finger at Brad, convinced he's gotten her blackballed in the industry and feels helpless because he's the Hollywood golden boy and she's seen as this wicked witch," our source added.
As we have also reported, Jolie is also suffering PTSD from her disastrous marriage to Pitt, which makes finding new love impossible.
Our source added: "She's gotten nowhere in he r dating life because she finds it difficult to trust.
"She's very lonely and not looking forward to her 50th birthday milestone. She's stressed out, exhausted and in no mood to celebrate."