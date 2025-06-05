EXCLUSIVE: Unhappy 50th Ange! 'Sad and Lonely' Jolie 'Putting Brave Face' on Hitting Half-Century By 'Bragging to Pals She's Gagging for No-Strings-Attached Fun'

Our insider said: "Ange has been telling her pals she feels like she really owns her body and knows herself now she's hit 50 and all that woke-style c--- – but it's all nonsense and she knows it.

"She's been saying she's ready to have fun with men on a no-strings basis but really she is still hurting over her divorce and her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt over their winery.

"She just wants to quit the U.S. and hide away, not get out on the town with a bunch of guys."

Hollywood icon Jolie has endured a brutal eight years following her split from Brad Pitt, 61.

Their divorce, finalized in December 2024, ended a five-year marriage overshadowed by highly publicized court battles.

Since then, Jolie has been focused on raising their six children – Maddox, 22, trouble-hit Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Following her high-profile split from Pitt in 2016, the actress also faced a lengthy and bitter custody dispute that cast a shadow over much of her late 40s.

Friends say the period was marked by "loneliness and sadness."