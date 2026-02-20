EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Assassination Fears Erupt After Arrest — 'They Want Him in Jail So They Can Murder Him… Just Like They Did to Jeffrey Epstein'

The arrest relates to allegations Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the mass of Epstein Files include emails that appear to show the royal exile forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore, and sending a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and has not directly responded to the latest claims against him.

A source close to the former prince said there are now "real fears for his safety" if he were ever remanded in custody.

They declared: "They want him in jail so they can murder him... just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein."

The source also said supporters of Andrew's believed the case was politically explosive and warned "powerful interests are circling."