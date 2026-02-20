EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Assassination Fears Erupt After Arrest — 'They Want Him in Jail So They Can Murder Him… Just Like They Did to Jeffrey Epstein'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor's dramatic arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has triggered fears among his allies he could be targeted behind bars – with one source warning RadarOnline.com: "They want him in jail so they can murder him… just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein."
The disgraced ex-duke, 66, was arrested on Thursday morning by Thames Valley Police investigating his past dealings with his late pedophile pal Epstein – who died behind bars aged 66 in 2019 from an apparent suicide, though many believe he was assassinated to stop him spilling secrets of his network of rich and powerful associates from across the globe.
Photographs showed unmarked police cars and plainclothes officers at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk at about 8am as Andrew was arrested, with officers also swooping on his former residence, Royal Lodge in Great Windsor Park, Berkshire.
After nearly 12 hours of questioning at Aylsham police station, Andrew was released "under investigation" shortly after 7pm on Thursday and driven away in the back seat of a car.
Police said only they had arrested "a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office" and confirmed he had been released under investigation.
The arrest relates to allegations Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy.
Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the mass of Epstein Files include emails that appear to show the royal exile forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Singapore, and sending a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and has not directly responded to the latest claims against him.
A source close to the former prince said there are now "real fears for his safety" if he were ever remanded in custody.
They declared: "They want him in jail so they can murder him... just like they did to Jeffrey Epstein."
The source also said supporters of Andrew's believed the case was politically explosive and warned "powerful interests are circling."
King Charles and the Palace Response
King Charles, 77, issued a statement on the day of his scandal-sunk younger sibling's arrest expressing his "deepest concern" over the case, and said the "law must take its course."
Police have his full cooperation, the monarch has said. Buckingham Palace sources indicated neither the king nor the palace had advance notice of Andrew's arrest. Prince William, 43, and his wife Catherine, 44, are understood to support the king's remarks.
The family of Epstein's most high-profile s-- trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, said in a statement Andrew's arrest showed "no one is above the law."
They said: "On behalf of our sister, we extend our gratitude to the UK's Thames Valley police in their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" – and fumed Andrew was "never a prince."
Justice and the Legacy of the Epstein Files
Giuffre, who died by suicide aged 41 last year, repeatedly accused Andrew of sleeping with her, with the first time allegedly being when she was 17 as part of a trafficking ring run by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell – allegations the royal pariah has always vehemently denied.
Another of Epstein's abuse victims, Maria Farmer, said in the wake of Andrew's arrest on Thursday: "Today is just the beginning of accountability and justice brought forth by Virginia Roberts Giuffre – a young mother who adored her daughter so deeply, she fought the most powerful on earth to protect her. She did this for everyone's daughters. Let's now demand all the dominos of power and corruption begin to fall."
Donald Trump, 79, speaking aboard Air Force One, lamented Andrew's arrest was "a shame" and "a very sad thing." Trump added that King Charles was "a fantastic man" and said of Epstein: "But I'm the one that can talk about it because (I have) been totally exonerated. I did nothing."
The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed its lawyers have spoken with detectives but have not yet provided formal early investigative advice on Andrew's case. Searches at Royal Lodge are ongoing.