Alleged Palisades Arsonist 'Fixated' on Accused CEO Assassin Luigi Mangione Before Deadly Blaze Killed 12 People

Rindernecht, who has been behind bars without bail since October 2025, has already pleaded not guilty to several federal arson charges. The fire left 12 people dead, took out 7,000 homes and businesses, and also caused $150billion in damages.

According to investigators, after cameras in the area detected a fire, Rinderknecht reportedly called 911 several times, but was unable to get through because his iPhone was out of cellphone range. When he was finally able to reach 911, Rinderknecht reportedly typed a question into the ChatGPT app on his iPhone, asking, "Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?"

While smoking was considered a cause of the fire, the investigation determined cigarettes were not the cause, and confirmed the fire was "incendiary, i.e., an intentional ignition of a fire in an area or under circumstances where or when there should not be a fire."

They noted, "The cause of the fire was determined to be the introduction of an open flame (likely a lighter) to a combustible material such as vegetation or paper."