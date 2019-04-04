Bombshell: Wendy Williams Parties With Husband’s Mistress In Never-Before-Seen Photos
Scandals
Bombshell: Wendy Williams Parties With Husband’s Mistress In Never-Before-Seen Photos
Kevin Hunter's secret girlfriend shows off her curves at blackout bash!
Coincidence? Wendy Williams was spotted partying with her husband and his alleged mistress during an elite New York City “blackout party” hosted by Williams 12 years ago, exclusive photographs obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.
The pictures show Williams, 54, mingling with guests and friends – including her husband Kevin Hunter, former sidekick Charlamagne Tha God, ex-New York Jets star Kerry Rhodes and her husband’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, who was just 21 years old at the time.
