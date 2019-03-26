Wendy Williams' Husband's Alleged Mistress Had Two Abortions During Their 10-Year Affair Kevin Hunter impregnated secret gal twice before, behind Williams back, source says.

Wendy Williams husband Kevin Hunter allegedly impregnated his secret lover TWICE before — both of which she terminated, a source told RadarOnline.com can exclusively.

The troubled TV host’s hubby allegedly knocked up his mistress of ten years twice before she reportedly gave birth to their first child last week!

“It’s astonishing that Kevin could go behind Wendy’s back for more than a decade,” an insider dished.

A source revealed exclusively to Radar his mistress Sharina Hudson has had two abortions during their sordid affair! “Sharina terminated both pregnancies. The last one was in 2013,” an insider said.

“Her parents begged her to leave Kevin, but she doesn’t have the strength to do it.”

Williams and Hunter wed in 1997, and are parents of teenaged son Kevin Jr. After her 2013 abortion, Hunter’s alleged mistress demand he dump Willams, 54, for her, said the source. “Instead, she got a house and a diamond ring with even more empty promises,” tattled the source.

She was spied last year flaunting the massive sparkler.

Readers know, Williams took a two-month break from her talk show. Radar reported she has been dealing with her husband’s alleged affair during the hiatus. She opened up about the rumors during her return to the show.

“Marriages are not easy – and don’t ask me about mine until you see this gone,” she said about her ring on her Monday, March 4 comeback episode. “It ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.” She added, “He is my best friend, my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been saying and I know what the streets have been talking about.”

Williams admitted to fans Tuesday, March 19 that she’s living apart from her husband and sleeping in a sober house in Long Island City with other recovering addicts. As she continued treatment, she had a coach available to her all day every day. “Only Kevin and Kevin have known about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew. Because I look so glamorous out here,” she said on her TV show. “After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

Her downward spiral continued after she was reportedly rushed to the hospital Monday, March 25 after checking out of rehab and relapsing on alcohol.

Williams was taken to the hospital after her team found her intoxicated, according to DailyMail.com. The alleged relapse comes after her husband’s suspected mistress gave birth to their love child last week.

“She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday,” a source told the website. “She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking.”

The insider continued to claim, “It’s not clear where she went but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way. Word got back to the studio and there was panic and concern, everyone was looking for her, no one knew whether there would be a show today. She was eventually found and was drunk, she was immediately taken to the hospital.”

As Radar reported, Williams was spotted without her wedding ring on Monday, March 25.

“She’s really distraught over the situation, she knew about Sharina but didn’t think a baby would arrive, she didn’t think Kevin would go this far, she’s lost and everyone is worried for her,” the insider claimed.