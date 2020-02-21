Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘RHOC’ Rolling: Who Is In And Who Is Out After Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvlason Exits

'RHOC' Rolling: Who Is In And Who Is Out After Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvlason Exits

Cameras are rolling for the Real Housewives of Orange County and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details of who is in and who is out after massive cast cuts!

Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson have all returned for another season of drama after Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were out of the hit Bravo show, a source spilled to Radar.

“Everyone expects Shannon to be the cause of a lot of drama because she has been leading the fights for the last few seasons, but with Vicki and Tamra gone she may have lost her edge,” the source told Radar.

Gina Kirschenheiter was on the chopping block, getting her pick-up letter after the other RHOC ladies, but the source confirmed to Radar that she was busy filming season 15.

“So far there haven’t been any major fights, everyone is just getting to know each other and they’re filming friendly scenes so far,” the insider said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was back with a vengeance, after sources previously told Radar that producers were trying to make her the “star” of the show.

The newest cast member is Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a friend of Kelly’s, who is making her debut on the show this season.

