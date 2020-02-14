RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter Moving In With Boyfriend After Bitter Divorce From Matt ‘It’s kind of major,’ star says as she welcomes Travis Mullen's 3 kids into her home.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is moving in with her boyfriend, months after finalizing her divorce from Matt Kirschenheiter.

The reality star, 35, dropped the news in an interview with PEOPLE, confirming that she and Travis Mullen are taking the next step in their relationship after just six months of dating.

“It’s kind of major,” Gina — who shares kids Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3, with her ex-husband — said. “I know it’s nuts, but we’ve been together half a year. And when I think about that, I’m like, ‘That’s not a long time.’ But I honestly feel like I’ve known him forever. It seems so much longer.”

The star — who regularly gushes about her man on social media — is excited to blend their households. As RadarOnline.com readers know, Travis has three kids of his own, two girls and one boy, from his previous relationship.

“We’re a modern-day Brady Bunch. We’re one maid away from having someone to fill out that center square!” Gina joked, adding that all the kids get along great and already treat each other like siblings.

All six of their children will now be living with them in the three-bedroom home, which Gina purchased.

“It’s really nice to see how close the kids are and how much they love each other,” she continued. “They even all have their own space. It’s only three bedrooms but we have triple bunkbeds in both the kids’ rooms, so everyone has settled into their own corner. They’re just so happy together, all six of the kids, that it makes us feel so confident in this decision and reminds us that we’re doing the right thing.”