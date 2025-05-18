EXCLUSIVE: The World's Dirtiest Divorces Part 2 — Including Martha Stewart's Split and the Hollywood Horror Stories You've Forgotten

RadarOnline.com continues to delve into the planet's nastiest splits – including the ones everyone has most likely forgotten.

Sonny Bono and Cher

I Got You, Babe should've been the song Sonny Bono was humming after he got the better of Cher following their 1975 divorce.

The most celebrated married couple in pop music history wrangled so long over the financial settlement that by the time she and Bono reached a compromise, Cher had already married and divorced rocker Gregg Allman.

Although the exact details have never been revealed, Bono’s lawyer, Marvin Mitchelson, once said: "Cher just wanted to split their assets down the middle. But Bono wanted Cher to pay him some of the millions they would've earned if she hadn’t dumped him. I won Sonny's case. I got Cher to pay Sonny millions of extra dollars."

It wasn't easy. After a fed-up judge demanded that they reach an agreement, the couple and their lawyers dug in for an all-night session. Calling it a "sleepless hell," Mitchelson battled for 17 straight hours.

"At 2am we ended up on the living room floor at Cher's home, arguing and shouting," he recalled.

"Finally, at 4 a.m., we all agreed on everything and dropped to the floor in exhaustion. It was the last time Sonny and Cher slept together."