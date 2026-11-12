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Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg Branded 'Tone-Deaf' After Complaining About Not Making Enough Money — Despite Raking in 'Millions' Per Year

Whoopi Goldberg reportedly makes several million dollars per year on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg reportedly makes several million dollars per year on 'The View.'

Nov. 12 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg reportedly rakes in millions per year for her time on The View, but it still might not be enough money for her to quit her day job.

One day before Goldberg celebrates her 71st birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits what she's said about her salary over the past few years and why she isn't ready to retire.

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Whoopi Goldberg Claims She Can't Retire Yet

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Whoopi Goldberg has been on 'The View' since 2007.
Source: @THEVIEW/YOUTUBE

Whoopi Goldberg has been on 'The View' since 2007.

Last year, Goldberg was asked if she'd ever considered retirement.

"Yeah, but who can afford to do that? You know, if you don't marry well, you gotta keep working," the actress, who has been married three times, said at the time. "No, not by now. Not yet. I gotta keep paying those bills, baby."

Back in 2024, she also appeared to lump herself into the group of many Americans who are struggling economically.

"I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living," she said during a "Hot Topics" segment of The View. "If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?"

"My kid has to feed her family," she continued. "My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there."

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Whoopi Goldberg Boasts Shocking Salary

Whoopi Goldberg discussed her salary on the 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg discussed her salary on the 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer' podcast.

As Radar previously reported, Goldberg recently pointed out the immense salary for her work on The View.

During an appearance on the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, Goldberg, 70, said one of the best things about her time on the hit morning show was the cash.

"I can only imagine what that check is," KeKe Palmer marveled.

"Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked," she replied. "Listen, you would be shocked. As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the...?’"

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Whoopi Goldberg Reportedly Makes Millions

Whoopi Goldberg said that she's glad she has a job on 'The View.'
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg said that she's glad she has a job on 'The View.'

However, she clarified that she's still very grateful for her work.

"I look around every day before I leave my house, and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks, and I think, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s good to have a job,'" she shared with the podcast host. "I come to work – a lot of people don’t have jobs right now, so I’m lucky – I like to talk. I like talking about stuff. I like people. And I’m okay with what I think I believe, and I don’t mind doing that."

Although Goldberg has not clarified her yearly salary and ABC has not disclosed that information, according to reports, she makes between $5million and $8million per year.

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Whoopi Slammed by Critics

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Whoopi Goldberg has faced backlash for her remarks about her salary.
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg has faced backlash for her remarks about her salary.

Following her podcast appearance, the Ghost star faced backlash on social media.

One critic wrote, "Get a grip, Whoopi. People are struggling to pay for gas and groceries," and another person chimed in, "I hate when millionaires who make millions per year downplay it."

An ABC insider expressed a similar sentiment, calling her past comments about not having enough money to retire "tone-deaf."

"Everyday people are struggling, and Whoopi’s crying poor on daytime TV," the insider told Radar. "It makes her look completely out of touch."

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