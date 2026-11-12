Whoopi Goldberg Branded 'Tone-Deaf' After Complaining About Not Making Enough Money — Despite Raking in 'Millions' Per Year

Last year, Goldberg was asked if she'd ever considered retirement.

"Yeah, but who can afford to do that? You know, if you don't marry well, you gotta keep working," the actress, who has been married three times, said at the time. "No, not by now. Not yet. I gotta keep paying those bills, baby."

Back in 2024, she also appeared to lump herself into the group of many Americans who are struggling economically.

"I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living," she said during a "Hot Topics" segment of The View. "If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?"

"My kid has to feed her family," she continued. "My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there."