'The View' Cancels Halloween Costumes Episode for Third Year in a Row Amid FCC Drama and 'Money Trouble' Rumors

According to ABC, The View will not host a costume content segment. Instead, they'll be featuring a "Boo Are You Wearing?" segment, which will see children in Halloween Costumes in reference to Hot Topics the women discussed over the year.

The daytime talk show has not featured a costume contest since 2023. In 2024, producer Brian Teta announced a plan to forgo the event out of concern for potential impact on the pending presidential election.

Teta told Behar on the Behind the Table podcast in 2024, "I'm going to announce something today that's going to upset a portion of the audience, but I think it's going to make you happy. This year, because it's only a few days before the election and we need to be live, the hosts are not going to dress up for Halloween."