Whoopi Goldberg Boasts I'm 'Well-Paid' as She Admits Her Paycheck Is Why She's Still on 'The View' — 'I Earn My Dough'

"That's really what it is," she admitted on the show. "I'm well-paid, and I do a good job. I earn my dough, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don't."

She added, "No one is going to pay me guy money to be in a movie. I get what I can, have as good a time as I can, and I don't really worry about it much."

This isn't the first time Goldberg has attributed her time on The View to the money, either.

In August, she appeared on Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where she revealed that her "favorite" part of being on the show is the check.