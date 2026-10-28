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Home > News > Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg Boasts I'm 'Well-Paid' as She Admits Her Paycheck Is Why She's Still on 'The View' — 'I Earn My Dough'

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg got candid about why she's still on 'The View.'

Oct. 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed The View fans would be "shocked" by how much money she's bringing in these days, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The 70-year-old got candid about her time on the morning talk show, admitting she keeps coming back after all these years for a "good check."

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Whoopi Goldberg's Earnings

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Image of According to Whoopi Goldberg, she keeps returning to 'The View' for the check.
Source: MEGA

According to Goldberg, she keeps returning to 'The View' for the check.

"That's really what it is," she admitted on the show. "I'm well-paid, and I do a good job. I earn my dough, and sometimes people like it, sometimes they don't."

She added, "No one is going to pay me guy money to be in a movie. I get what I can, have as good a time as I can, and I don't really worry about it much."

This isn't the first time Goldberg has attributed her time on The View to the money, either.

In August, she appeared on Keke Palmer's podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, where she revealed that her "favorite" part of being on the show is the check.

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Whoopi Goldberg Calls Her Paycheck 'Shocking'

Image of Whoopi Goldberg claims viewers would be 'shocked' if they knew how much she earned.
Source: MEGA

Goldberg claimed viewers would be 'shocked' if they knew how much she earned.

"I can only imagine what that check is," Palmer said at the time.

"Trust me, you can't," Goldberg responded. "You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked."

The TV personality went on, "As soon as they'd show you that check, you'd be like, 'What the...?'"

Goldberg noted how grateful she is for the 20 seasons she's spent on the popular ABC show.

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'It's Good to Have a Job'

Image of According to Whoopi Goldberg, she feels incredibly lucky to have the job she does.
Source: MEGA

According to Whoopi Goldberg, she feels incredibly lucky to have the job she does.

"I look around every day before I leave my house, and I see my family, and I see pictures of folks, and I think, 'Oh, yeah, it's good to have a job.' And I come to work," the EGOT winner explained. "A lot of people don’t have jobs right now, so I'm lucky."

"I like to talk, I like talking about stuff, I like people," she continued. "And I'm okay with what I think, what I believe, and I don't mind doing that.'

Goldberg concluded, "Even when that irritates people, that’s what the show is. It's not irritation necessarily, but it's called The View."

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Whoopi Goldberg's Time on 'The View'

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Image of Whoopi Goldberg first joined the cast of 'The View' in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Goldberg first joined the cast of 'The View' in 2007.

Goldberg first joined the cast of The View in 2007.

She has the longest uninterrupted tenure of any host in the show's history and ranks second in overall tenure, behind Joy Behar.

The Oscar winner co-hosts the current season alongside Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

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