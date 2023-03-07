Deteriorating Vladimir Putin Won't Live To See End Of Ukraine War, Russian State TV Pundit Declares

Vladimir Putin will likely die before the end of the Russia/Ukraine conflict a Russian political pundit claimed on state tv, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Putin, 70, has long been at the center of rumors that his health has rapidly deteriorated amid his Russian troop's epic struggles on the front lines.

Many fear the Kremlin leader would resort to nuclear warfare as a last-ditch effort to inflict as much violence and turmoil as possible in his final days.