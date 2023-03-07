Deteriorating Vladimir Putin Won't Live To See End Of Ukraine War, Russian State TV Pundit Declares
Vladimir Putin will likely die before the end of the Russia/Ukraine conflict a Russian political pundit claimed on state tv, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Putin, 70, has long been at the center of rumors that his health has rapidly deteriorated amid his Russian troop's epic struggles on the front lines.
Many fear the Kremlin leader would resort to nuclear warfare as a last-ditch effort to inflict as much violence and turmoil as possible in his final days.
Over the weekend, Sergey Mikheyev, the former director of the Russia-based research company Center for Current Policy Analysis, appeared on Russian state television.
Mikheyev warned that "if we keep proceeding in this manner and at this speed, you and I won't live long enough to see any successes."
The Russian political insider continued his thought with a warning to Putin directly.
"And let's be honest with ourselves – our leadership won't live long enough for that either," Mikheyev told state tv host and Putin propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.
"Our position has severely worsened," Mikheyev continued. "We either move forward and stop imitating sovereignty and truly achieve success, or we retreat with a massive failure."
The Russian political pundit issued the remarks during a four-minute tirade on Kremlin leadership, during which he condemned military commanders for their "silence" on the egregious allegations of treatment towards Russian troops sent to fight in Putin's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Mikheyev warned that retreat would make Russia look weak — and pushed for the Kremlin military to "create problems for the nations supporting Ukraine."
Mikheyev proposed the use of long-distance strikes to demonstrate his country's "technological superiority."
Mikheyev's proposition aligned with threats from Putin on nuclear warfare, as well as recent sightings of Russian nuclear fighter jets running flight drills over European territories.
The former Center for Current Policy Analysis director said that the long-distance strikes would be "playing by the rules of the game that are forced upon us."
Mikheyev has long issued support for the invasion of Ukraine, which he claimed was "historically our land" that was lost due to "mistakes and betrayals."