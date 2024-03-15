Your tip
Tucker Carlson Interviews Fake Kate Middleton Whistleblower After Falling for YouTubers' Prank

Tucker Carlson was pranked by British YouTubers posing as royal whistleblowers.

Mar. 15 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson walked right into a prank set up by YouTubers and interviewed a fake Kate Middleton whistleblower, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Carlson was duped as the interview swirled with conspiracy theories speculating the Princess of Wales' whereabouts after she underwent abdominal surgery in January and had not been seen in public since December.

British YouTuber pranksters Josh & Archie tricked Carlson into thinking they were palace whistleblowers.

British YouTubers Josh & Archie concocted the prank featuring a false Kensington Palace whistleblower that Carlson fell for.

The fake whistleblower was prepared to dish all the dirty details of Kate's photoshopped photo — and the ex-Fox News host was all ears.

Josh & Archie forged false Kensington Palace employment documents.

Archie Manners took on the fake role of the Prince and Princess of Wales' former digital content creator, alleging he was fired amid public scrutiny after the photo posted to the official Kensington Palace X account received a "kill notice" from the AP and Reuters.

The Tucker Carlson Network accepted Manners' invitation for a sit-down interview after Manners and Josh Pieters presented false Kensington Palace employment documents.

kate middleton inner circle kept in dark surgery blindsided prevented from seening princess prince william
Source: @theroyalfamily/Instagram

The pranksters alleged they edited the photo that was posted from the Kensington Palace X account.

Tucker Carlson

According to Deadline, the forged employment papers included a clause that reserved the right to "amputate one of his limbs should he fail his probation period."

Carlson's team seemingly failed to review the fake document carefully and proceeded forward with the invitation. Manners was then sent to a London studio to conduct the interview.

Source: MEGA

The pranksters revealed their true identity to prevent misinformation from being spread by Carlson,

The YouTube duo posted their prank to X, where Carlson's show is also streamed.

In the video, the former news host introduced the interview, "We’ve done our best to verify that your identity is what you say it is. You’re not a fake [Alexei] Navalny or doing a prank."

Manners told Carlson, "I was fired for negligence because the editing that I did was found … the editing job was almost too big to do."

Manners falsely claimed that the photo was taken by Middleton's uncle at Christmas — not Prince William as the original post stated — and Photoshop was used to remove a Christmas tree in the background.

A wide-eyed Carlson remarked, "It is an amazing story."

Carlson appeared pleased with the bombshell interview and praised his guest, "That was great."

Carlson's team told the duo the interview would be released "early next week."

Manners told the outlet that he and his co-conspirator decided to reveal their prank to prevent misinformation being streamed to Carlson's 12.6 million X followers.

"We didn’t want to cause any more rumors, that are not true, to go out to lots and lots of people," Manners said. "We just didn’t want to be too worthy about that in our video."

