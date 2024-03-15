Royal Showdown: Kate Middleton and Prince William Duked It Out Over Prince George's Future Before Photo Scandal

Prince George is currently enrolled in Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, but insiders said that Kate and William squabbled over the arrangement in 2022.

"Kate wants George to commute to school every day, but William wants him to board there," said a royal insider, according to a bombshell report from In Touch. "Lambrook is a hybrid and offers both options. William went to boarding school himself — Ludgrove School — but Kate can't imagine shipping George off."

"The idea of saying goodbye to George for five months has Kate in tears," said a source.