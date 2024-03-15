Your tip
Royal Showdown: Kate Middleton and Prince William Duked It Out Over Prince George's Future Before Photo Scandal

Kate Middleton and Prince William were clashing over where to send their son Prince George to school in the months before the #WheresKate saga.

Mar. 15 2024

Kate Middleton and Prince William were allegedly in conflict over where to send their eldest son, Prince George, to school long before her absence from the public eye sparked speculation about her health and marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just last year, the future king, 10, was spotted with his parents at Eton College, an all-boys boarding school that isn't a far drive from his family's Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor. Boys begin school there at age 13.

Just last year, the future king, 10, was spotted with his parents at Eton College, an all-boys boarding school that isn't a far drive from his family's Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

Prince George is currently enrolled in Lambrook School with his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, but insiders said that Kate and William squabbled over the arrangement in 2022.

"Kate wants George to commute to school every day, but William wants him to board there," said a royal insider, according to a bombshell report from In Touch. "Lambrook is a hybrid and offers both options. William went to boarding school himself — Ludgrove School — but Kate can't imagine shipping George off."

"The idea of saying goodbye to George for five months has Kate in tears," said a source.

William is claimed to have dug his foot into the sand when it came to the topic of sending George away, as it helped him prepare for his own royal duties and path to the monarchy.

"He knows the value of learning independence at an early age and wants to expose his son to that, especially because of George's future responsibilities. This has always been the traditional education for a male monarch."

Sources said that Kate felt William had a "rosy view" of his boarding school days "even though he's admitted he was filled with anxiety every time he had to go back."

Controversy ensued after Kensington Royal posted a doctored photo of Kate and her three kids.

George's grandfather, then-Prince Charles, also believed that George should get a "traditional education" and it seems the future monarch may follow in his father's footsteps in a few years.

In 2023, it was reported that George would be a day student at Lambrook School, along with his two siblings at the co-ed prep educational institution.

Kate issued an apology on X a day later and admitted to using photoshop to edit the photo.

More recently, Kate and William's marriage has come under a microscope as royal watchers wait for the Princess to return to the public eye after her abdominal surgery in January 2024 following not one, but two Photoshop scandals.

The Palace has insisted she is fine and said she will be back to her royal duties after Easter.

