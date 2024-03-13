Ratings Disaster: Chris Cuomo's Exclusive Interview With Tucker Carlson Only Garnered 246k Total Viewers
Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation program Cuomo garnered less than 300,000 total viewers this week despite an exclusive interview with fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com can report.
Carlson joined Cuomo on Cuomo on Tuesday night for the second part of what marked the former Fox News host’s first national news interview since being abruptly axed from the network in April 2023.
But according to numbers released by Nielsen on Wednesday, Carlson’s interview with Cuomo turned out to be a ratings disaster for NewsNation.
According to the Nielsen numbers, only 246,000 total viewers tuned in on Tuesday night to watch the Cuomo host and Carlson discuss the January 6 insurrection, affirmative action, and ex-President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, only 26,000 viewers aged 25-54 watched Carlson’s Cuomo interview on Tuesday – a significant hit since the 25-54 age demographic is the most important demographic when it comes to advertisement revenue for the network.
The Nielsen numbers also showed that Cuomo was down a whopping 7% in the 25-54 age demographic when compared to the program’s yearly average.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson joined Cuomo for a two-part interview earlier this week that focused on a series of hot-button issues.
Cuomo, who was fired from CNN back in December 2021, told his NewsNation viewers that the point of the Carlson interview was not “for you to like or dislike” Carlson but rather to show that we “don’t have to demonize what and who we disagree” with.
“The whole point is we don’t have to demonize what and who we disagree with,” Cuomo, who joined NewsNation in August 2022, said. “It’s not working. It’s not getting us where we say we want to be.”
“Unless what we really want is just to destroy this place and break it apart,” he concluded. “That’s my whole point.”
Still, the former CNN star and his former Fox News rival shared several contentious exchanges throughout the course of their discussions on the January 6 Capitol riots, affirmative action, and ex-President Trump.
Cuomo accused Carlson of “cherry-picking” pieces of January 6 Capitol security footage that Carlson aired on Fox News shortly before his departure from the conservative network nearly one year ago.
“You cherry-picked that tape by the way,” Cuomo charged during one portion of the two-part interview.
“I aired what they sent me,” Carlson fired back.
“You cherry-picked it though,” the Cuomo host repeated.
Surprisingly, Carlson also discussed his unceremonious departure from Fox News last year during the two-part NewsNation interview on Monday and Tuesday night.
“It’s good to be fired, because it brings you low, and you don’t become the overbearing a------ that every TV person is on some level,” he said.
Carlson also discussed his recent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month – an interview that caused significant scrutiny for Carlson.
“I’ve been in a lot of countries and covered a lot of stuff abroad,” he explained. “And the one thing I’ve learned is you actually don’t really know what’s going on.”