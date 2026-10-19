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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Suffered 'Freakout' After Aide Natalie Harp Showed Prez Report Claiming He May Fire Susie Wiles — as White House in a 'State of Panic'

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Susie Wiles may be next to go from the Trump administration.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was left freaking out after he was shown a report that he had privately sounded out allies about replacing White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, RadarOnline has learned.

Trump aide Natalie Harp reportedly triggered the president’s "freakout" on October 15, when she handed him a printed copy of a newsletter detailing reports that he had discussed replacing Wiles.

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'Susie Is Looking Over Her Shoulder'

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Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly freaked out after reports of him considering to let go Wiles came to his attention.

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According to a report, three people familiar with the episode described Trump’s reaction as a "freakout," with the president reportedly having “blown up” over the negative headlines surrounding his chief of staff.

A person with direct knowledge claimed Trump made additional calls to allies about Wiles after reading the report. Meanwhile, Wiles and her supporters reportedly scrambled to contain the fallout and shore up support for her.

"The White House is in a state of panic," an insider claimed. "Susie is looking over her shoulder, trying to solicit people to go out and say good things about her and her team and make it seem like everything is fine. It's not."

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Potential Replacements of Susie Wiles Revealed

Photo of Donald Trump, Susie Wiles
Source: MEGA

Potential replacements for Wiles has reportedly been discussed.

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As Radar previously reported, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has emerged as another potential replacement for Wiles, joining a list of names previously floated, including Stephen Miller, Randy Levine, Steve Witkoff, Bill Pulte and Kevin McCarthy.

Wiles has also faced renewed scrutiny over overseas business dealings involving people in her political orbit, including her daughter, Katie Wiles, and longtime Trump advisers James Blair and Chris LaCivita.

Katie Wiles is a partner at Continental Strategy, which signed a $35,000-per-month contract connected to Republika Srpska, a semi-autonomous Bosnian Serb entity. The firm has said she did not lobby U.S. officials on its behalf.

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White House Denial

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Source: MEGA

The White House shut down the rumors.

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The White House strongly denied the reported account.

Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez called it an "unbelievably stupid and false claim" based on anonymous sources, arguing that Trump had already refuted the reporting.

"Nobody read the story and freaked out because, frankly, nobody reads Politico in the first place," Alvarez said, adding, “FAKE NEWS POLITICO!”

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Women In Trump's Circle Keep Losing Their Jobs

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Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle (above) and Katie Zacharia both lost their jobs under the Trump administration in the same month.

The news of Wiles potentially being replaced follows a turbulent week of personnel changes inside the Trump administration, with the midterm elections approaching.

Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece following a series of damaging reports, including a Wall Street Journal investigation alleging she solicited $100,000 from a Trump donor to cover her personal credit card bill.

Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing.

Katie Zacharia, meanwhile, was personally appointed by Trump on October 9, reportedly bypassing Wiles in the decision-making process.

Her first White House press briefing on October 13 drew criticism over her visibly nervous delivery, mistakes, and questions about her legal credentials.

She left the press secretary role on October 16, less than a week after her appointment.

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