Trump Suffered 'Freakout' After Aide Natalie Harp Showed Prez Report Claiming He May Fire Susie Wiles — as White House in a 'State of Panic'

According to a report, three people familiar with the episode described Trump’s reaction as a "freakout," with the president reportedly having “blown up” over the negative headlines surrounding his chief of staff.

A person with direct knowledge claimed Trump made additional calls to allies about Wiles after reading the report. Meanwhile, Wiles and her supporters reportedly scrambled to contain the fallout and shore up support for her.

"The White House is in a state of panic," an insider claimed. "Susie is looking over her shoulder, trying to solicit people to go out and say good things about her and her team and make it seem like everything is fine. It's not."