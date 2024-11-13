Your tip
Trump Sparks 'Woke Meltdown' After Historic Election Victory — With Women Threatening 'Sex Ban' Protest and Global Leaders in Groveling U-Turns

Nov. 13 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Republican men who voted for Donald Trump are to pay the ultimate price for their politics in the bedroom as their Democrat-voting wives go on a sex strike in protest at his election win.

Leaders from across the world who once slammed Trump's policies are now queuing up in their fawning droves to praise his re-election to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his rank and file supporters back home are braced for a lovemaking ban from women angry at his views on abortion rights.

Thousands are vowing to join the South Korea feminist movement, the Four Nos – a ban on dating, marriage, sex and childbirth.

Trump has celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights throughout his election campaign.

But supporters of Trump's Democrat rival Kamala Harris have now spearheaded the promotion of the movement as her campaign was focused on women's rights.

One wrote on X: "The 4B movement is gaining momentum in the US. Women are declaring a sex strike nationwide.

"We also encourage you all to ghost MAGA men and encourage those around you to cease direct communication with them."

Shortly after Trump's win, the US saw a 450% spike in Google searches for the 4B movement.

Michaela Thomas from Georgia said: "Young men expect sex, but they also want us to not be able to have access to abortion.

"They can't have both."

There is a long history of women converting frustration in politics into frustration in sex.

Two and a half thousand years ago in the play Lysistrata, Aristophenes described the women of Peloponnesian War withholding sex from their male partners in order to leverage peace.

The ancient Greek play is a comic account, but it turned serious in modern times when Liberian women, led by the Nobel prize-winning peace activist Leymah Gbowee, deployed a similar tactic in the Liberian War.

Now American women have vowing to mount a cold front on the home front.

"American women, looks like it’s time to get influenced by Korea’s 4B movement," one woman wrote on X.

“American women, it’s time to learn from the Koreans and adopt the 4B movement," another user echoed, while a third person said: "The women in South Korea are doing it. It’s time we join them. Men will NOT be rewarded, nor have access to our bodies."

The 4B movement, which reportedly originated in 2019, stands for four Korean words beginning with "bi" or "no" in English: bihon means no heterosexual marriage; bichulsan, no childbirth; biyeonae, no dating; and bisekseu, no heterosexual sexual relationships.

Supporters of the women-led movement refuse to date, marry, have sex or have children with men — effectively boycotting a system they feel perpetuates gender inequity.

Much like in the US, South Korean women are also subjected to a gender pay gap.

While American women typically earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by men, South Korean women earn 31 percent less than men — the highest gender pay gap in democratic countries.

