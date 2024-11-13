Trump Sparks 'Woke Meltdown' After Historic Election Victory — With Women Threatening 'Sex Ban' Protest and Global Leaders in Groveling U-Turns

Republican men who voted for Donald Trump are to pay the ultimate price for their politics in the bedroom as their Democrat-voting wives go on a sex strike in protest at his election win.

Leaders from across the world who once slammed Trump's policies are now queuing up in their fawning droves to praise his re-election to the White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But his rank and file supporters back home are braced for a lovemaking ban from women angry at his views on abortion rights.