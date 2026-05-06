'Those Poor Kids': Trump Slammed After Bashing Obama for Phasing Out Presidential Physical Fitness Award in Front of Young Children
May 6 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump face backlash after he made a point to drag former President Barack Obama in front of young children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
More than a decade after the Presidential Physical Fitness was phased out in 2013, Trump, 79, celebrated reinstating the program in schools across the country as he made a sarcastic dig at Obama.
Donald Trump's Sarcastic Quip
"We had the Obama Administration. Wonderful, wonderful person, Barack Hussein Obama. Have you heard of him?" he asked the group of kids who were with him in the White House at the time.
"We had the Obama administration which phased out this wonderful tradition of physical fitness. Thank you, Barack, very much. Great job," he continued sarcastically. "But we’re bringing it back. We’re bringing it back."
The Presidential Physical Fitness Test was launched more than 50 years ago and was meant to improve the health of young Americans across the country. The test includes a one-mile run, one minute of sit-ups, a push-up or pull-up challenge, a shuttle run and a sit-and-reach flexibility test.
Students who performed in the 85th percentile and above were given the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, while those that scored between the 50th and 84th percentile earned the National Physical Fitness Award.
"My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation," Trump added at the time.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also weighed in on the program, claiming that his late uncle, President John F. Kennedy, encouraged the test to be given when "he became very concerned that Americans were becoming soft."
"He said that there’s a national security issue. It threatens our economy," Kennedy Jr. continued. "We need a vigorous population that is in good shape, spiritually, morally, physically, if we’re going to continue to exercise leadership around the world."
Donald Trump Torched on Social Media
As the clip made rounds on social media, Trump was slammed for not only reinstating the test that many considered to be outdated, but also for making a jab at Obama in front of the kids.
One X user quipped, "Nothing like hosting a photo op with children to take the opportunity to rant about nuclear weapons and denigrate a President," and a second person wrote, "Those poor kids, having to listen to this drivel."
Another critic claimed the Presidential Physical Fitness test had been replaced because it "didn't work" and "still won't."
"This admin wins the gold medal for creating or resurrecting failed initiatives," they added.
A separate user agreed, noting: "The Obama administration retired the test and replaced it with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program. This new program shifted the focus from competitive athletic performance to broader health assessment, personal improvement and lifelong fitness habits."
A final critic said, "Policies come and go, but the focus should really be on what benefits students the most."