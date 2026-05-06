'Those Poor Kids': Trump Slammed After Bashing Obama for Phasing Out Presidential Physical Fitness Award in Front of Young Children

Students who performed in the 85th percentile and above were given the Presidential Physical Fitness Award, while those that scored between the 50th and 84th percentile earned the National Physical Fitness Award.

"My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation," Trump added at the time.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also weighed in on the program, claiming that his late uncle, President John F. Kennedy, encouraged the test to be given when "he became very concerned that Americans were becoming soft."

"He said that there’s a national security issue. It threatens our economy," Kennedy Jr. continued. "We need a vigorous population that is in good shape, spiritually, morally, physically, if we’re going to continue to exercise leadership around the world."