'An Embarrassment': Trump Slammed For His 'Disrespectful Behavior' During King Charles and Queen Camilla's White House Visit
April 29 2026, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was blasted for allegedly "disrespecting" King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their state visit after appearing to cut ahead of them in a greeting line, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royals returned to the White House on the second day of their trip and were shaking hands with various cabinet members when Trump jumped in front of the queen, appearing to break royal protocol.
Donald Trump's Royal Blunder
While Charles is the birthright monarch, it was still viewed as poor form for Trump to make such an aggressive move in front of Britain's queen.
After the king went down the line, Camilla was seen shaking hands with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth when the president decided he needed to lead in greeting his team.
Trump immediately jumped in the queen's path to shake the hands of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, as video showed Camilla stopped dead in her tracks, looking stunned.
Trump barreled down the line first, seemingly oblivious that the officials were there to welcome the royals, not their boss.
'Trump Is So Disrespectful'
"Trump is so disrespectful. He literally cut in front of Queen Camilla while she was shaking hands. Every day is another embarrassment for our country," one person sneered on X about the president's actions.
A second user observed, "The host introduces the line-up to the diplomatic guest, who then shakes hands. The host does not push their way past to start shaking hands with their own cabinet lineup," and a third person fumed, "Trump is an embarrassment to the United States. Look at this disrespectful behavior."
"The actual correct protocol would be for the host to introduce, not just barge in as Trump has done," a fourth user wrote.
However, a fifth person countered, "This is rich, coming from the people who protest kings and Queens," seemingly referring to the anti-Trump "No Kings" protests.
A Gift That Thrilled Donald Trump
Things became more cordial between the leaders later in the day at the White House state dinner, when Trump was gifted a bell from a UK submarine that sank several Japanese ships in the Pacific theater during World War II.
The touching moment came at the end of Charles' speech, when he thrilled the Anglophile with the large shiny gold bell from the HMS Trump.
The gift-loving president was so thrilled, he got out of his chair and stood by the stage, ready to applaud the king as he told the Commander-in-Chief that he could use it to "give us a ring" any time he needed to get in touch.
Donald Trump's Other Royal Protocol Breaches
Trump infamously broke protocol during his first term when he met with Queen Elizabeth II for the first time during his June 2018 visit to England.
As she led the way to the Guard of Honor, Trump walked ahead of her, looking upon the pageantry and not seeming to notice that the elderly queen was behind him.
However, he's not the only president to make a blunder in front of the monarch, as Joe Biden wore sunglasses to greet the queen in July 2021, which was allegedly a big no-no, as direct eye contact was important when first meeting Her Majesty.