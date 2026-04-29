'An Embarrassment': Trump Slammed For His 'Disrespectful Behavior' During King Charles and Queen Camilla's White House Visit

While Charles is the birthright monarch, it was still viewed as poor form for Trump to make such an aggressive move in front of Britain's queen.

After the king went down the line, Camilla was seen shaking hands with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth when the president decided he needed to lead in greeting his team.

Trump immediately jumped in the queen's path to shake the hands of Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, as video showed Camilla stopped dead in her tracks, looking stunned.

Trump barreled down the line first, seemingly oblivious that the officials were there to welcome the royals, not their boss.