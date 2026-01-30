Don Slams Oscars: Donald Trump Mocks Liberal Hollywood and ex-President Barack Obama at Wife Melania's Movie Premiere

Melania donned a Dolce and Gabbana buttoned dress and black stilettos as she was joined by Trump and a host of showbiz and political stars including Dr. Phil, Nicki Minaj and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

And speaking on the red carpet, a mischievous Trump said: "This is like the good old days when the Academy Awards used to get ratings."

He also mocked his predecessor Barack Obama’s Netflix contract when a reporter questioned him about Amazon's $40million deal for the movie rights: "Ask President Obama who got paid a lot of money and hasn't done anything. Melania really produced."

The documentary chronicles the lead up to Trump's second inauguration, following the First Lady from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan.