Don Slams Oscars: Donald Trump Mocks Liberal Hollywood and ex-President Barack Obama at Wife Melania's Movie Premiere
Jan. 30 2026, Updated 7:46 a.m. ET
Donald Trump couldn't resist a sly dig at the Oscars while attending the premiere of wife Melania’s new movie.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, who has a long-running feud with Hollywood's liberal power players, was by the First Lady's side as she celebrated the release of documentary, Melania: Twenty Days to History, on Thursday night.
Mischievous Mood
Melania donned a Dolce and Gabbana buttoned dress and black stilettos as she was joined by Trump and a host of showbiz and political stars including Dr. Phil, Nicki Minaj and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
And speaking on the red carpet, a mischievous Trump said: "This is like the good old days when the Academy Awards used to get ratings."
He also mocked his predecessor Barack Obama’s Netflix contract when a reporter questioned him about Amazon's $40million deal for the movie rights: "Ask President Obama who got paid a lot of money and hasn't done anything. Melania really produced."
The documentary chronicles the lead up to Trump's second inauguration, following the First Lady from Mar-a-Lago to Manhattan.
Obama 'Hasn't Done Anything'
Discussing the movie at the recently named Trump-Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C. Melania, 55, said: "Well it was my life.
"You will see humor, you will see grief, you will see fashion so I'm very proud of the film."
There is as one notable absentee at the glitzy premiere, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
She was slated to attend but did not appear on the red carpet as she faces intense pressure to resign after the fatal shooting of a protester by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.
In Big Demand
Trump, 79, showered praise on Noem's rival Tom Homan, newly installed to lead the immigration crackdown in Minnesota. "I think he's terrific," Trump said, adding: "But we have to get rid of the criminals."
Amazon MGM Studios won a bidding war among Hollywood studios to produce Melania, in what many saw as a way from billionaire owner Jeff Bezos to curry favor with the President. Disney and Paramount lost out.
"I'm a very private person and a very selective person. What I do, what I don't do; when I talk, when I don't talk. And that's my choice," she explained.
Marc Beckman, Melania's agent and top adviser, led the high-stakes negotiations with Amazon boss Andy Jassy.
"I'm honored to be working with Amazon — they've been great partners from the minute we started to negotiate the deal, through production and now as we gear up for the film's release," Beckman said.
The film marks another milestone for the First Lady following the release of her memoir, also titled Melania, which has dominated the New York Times bestseller list since its release in October 2024.
The trailer for the film concludes with Melania revealing why she wanted to make the film as she navigates a second term with a shrewd experience about the scrutiny that comes with the role.
"Everyone wants to know. So here it is," she says.