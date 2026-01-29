Watch Out, Donald! Netflix Reality Stars Accused of Nearly 'Stalking' Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Desperate Bid for Attention at the Prez's Expense

Specifically, they detailed some of the stars of the hit Netflix show are so "obsessed" with the president they are nearly "stalking" him.

Fresh on the heels of RadarOnline.com 's report that a star of Members Only: Palm Beach was " screaming " at Donald Trump , an insider has come forward with more intel to share.

An insider said some of the 'Members Only: Palm Beahc' cast are 'desperate' to drop Trump's name 'as a claim to fame.'

According to the source, "so many" of the women on the show are "obsessed" with Trump; they chalked it up to being "literally insane."

"They are so desperate to drop his name as a claim to fame when, at the end of the day, he has no idea who they even are," the insider noted.

The source pointed out Gale Brophy, who appeared on the show in a "friend of" role, as an example of what they were referring to.

"She keeps saying she 'bid against' him for Mar-a-Lago. Like… what? Where is that documented? And, even if she did, who cares?" the insider said.