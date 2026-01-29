Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Watch Out, Donald! Netflix Reality Stars Accused of Nearly 'Stalking' Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Desperate Bid for Attention at the Prez's Expense

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Romina Ustayev, Rosalyn Yellin and Maria Cozamanis
Source: MEGA; @rosalynyellin/Instagram

Some of the 'Members Only: Palm Beach' cast are 'desperate to use' Donald Trump for 'relevancy,' a source attested.

Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Jan. 29 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Fresh on the heels of RadarOnline.com's report that a star of Members Only: Palm Beach was "screaming" at Donald Trump, an insider has come forward with more intel to share.

Specifically, they detailed some of the stars of the hit Netflix show are so "obsessed" with the president they are nearly "stalking" him.

'So Many' of the Women Are 'Obsessed' With Trump

Photo of Maria Cozamanis, Romina Ustayev and Rosalyn Yellin
Source: @rosalynyellin/Instagram

An insider said some of the 'Members Only: Palm Beahc' cast are 'desperate' to drop Trump's name 'as a claim to fame.'

According to the source, "so many" of the women on the show are "obsessed" with Trump; they chalked it up to being "literally insane."

"They are so desperate to drop his name as a claim to fame when, at the end of the day, he has no idea who they even are," the insider noted.

The source pointed out Gale Brophy, who appeared on the show in a "friend of" role, as an example of what they were referring to.

"She keeps saying she 'bid against' him for Mar-a-Lago. Like… what? Where is that documented? And, even if she did, who cares?" the insider said.

The Women on 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Are 'Practically Stalking' Trump

Photo of Taja Abitbol and Hilary Musser
Source: @hilarymusserhomes/Instagram

Taja Abitbol and Hilary Musser do not 'name-drop' Trump, an insider claimed.

They went on to say the obsession is so real that several of the women on the show are "practically stalking" the president.

"The only women who don't name-drop him are Taja Abitbol and Hilary Musser," they added. "They don't even have pics posted with him as they're not trying to use him for attention."

As for the other women, though, the source insisted they're "so desperate to use Trump for relevancy" but alleged "it's just not working."

"It’s giving desperate and pathetic, and they need to find a new way to get attention rather than using the President of the United States."

A Run-In at Mar-a-Lago With Trump

Photo of Gale Brophy and Rosalyn Yellin
Source: @rosalynyellin/Instagram

Rosalyn Yellin 'screamed' at Trump it was her birthday while at Mar-a-Lago, an insider stated.

When at Mar-a-Lago, the source also stated the women are "always looking to see if he came" and saying things like "Oh my god, the President is here."

"They're obsessed," they reiterated.

As Radar previously shared, star Rosalyn Yellin rang in her birthday at the famed club in Palm Beach, Florida, when Trump walked in, escorted by the Secret Service.

He was "nice enough" to take a picture with Yellin and Romina Ustayev, a source said, as they "ran up" to him after Yellin asked for one.

"He was nice and kind enough and polite enough because she screamed that it was her birthday, and he said, 'Okay, I'll get a picture,'" they detailed.

"I had the most wonderful birthday celebration at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by dear friends," Yellin shared on her Instagram feed alongside the photo with Trump. "We were thrilled to see President Trump. He graciously took a moment to greet everyone at my birthday luncheon, waving and saying hello!! Such a memorable experience!! Truly a day to remember!!"

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A source previously said 'everyone' has a photo with Trump.

As for the significance of getting a photo with Trump, the insider downplayed it, noting "everyone" has a photo with him and insisting it "doesn't mean anything."

Brophy was also present and "walked over while vaping... and was removed by the Secret Service." This was due to them asking the women with Yellin and Ustayev to stay seated while Trump took the photo, and, according to the insider, Brophy didn't comply.

"Some of the other women were mortified. While she was vaping. It was so embarrassing," they added.

