EXCLUSIVE: Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago! Netflix Reality Star 'Screamed' at Trump as Her Co-Star Was Quickly 'Removed' by Secret Service For Not Following Instructions

According to an insider, the incident in question took place when a group of women gathered to celebrate star Rosalyn Yellin's birthday party at the infamous members-only club.

A Mar-a-Lago meltdown occurred when a star of Netflix 's Members Only: Palm Beach "screamed" at Donald Trump for a photo, and another cast member was removed by the Secret Service, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The source explained how the incident started when Trump "walked in with Secret Service" during Yellin's luncheon.

"He was nice enough because they're so thirsty, the girls," the insider explained. "Rosalyn was like, 'Mr. President, it's my birthday, can we get a picture?'"

Then, according to the source, Yellin and costar Romina Ustayev "ran up" to the president.

"He was nice and kind enough and polite enough because she screamed that it was her birthday, and he said, 'Okay, I'll get a picture,'" they detailed the run-in with the commander-in-chief.

The photo in question appeared on Yellin's Instagram feed, with her writing, "I had the most wonderful birthday celebration at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by dear friends. We were thrilled to see President Trump. He graciously took a moment to greet everyone at my birthday luncheon, waving and saying hello!! Such a memorable experience!! Truly a day to remember!!"

Our source downplayed the significance of Yellin getting a picture with Trump, stating, "Everybody has a picture with [Trump]. That doesn’t mean anything. So what?"