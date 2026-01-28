Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meltdown at Mar-a-Lago! Netflix Reality Star 'Screamed' at Trump as Her Co-Star Was Quickly 'Removed' by Secret Service For Not Following Instructions

Composite photo of Donald Trump and cast of 'Members Only: Palm Beach'
Source: MEGA; Netflix

Two Netflix stars 'ran up' to the Don at Mar-a-Lago for a photo, an insider dished.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

A Mar-a-Lago meltdown occurred when a star of Netflix's Members Only: Palm Beach "screamed" at Donald Trump for a photo, and another cast member was removed by the Secret Service, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an insider, the incident in question took place when a group of women gathered to celebrate star Rosalyn Yellin's birthday party at the infamous members-only club.

Donald Trump's Photo With Rosalyn Yellin and Romina Ustayev

Photo of Romina Ustayev, Donald Trump and Rosalyn Yellin
Source: @rosalynyellin/Instagram

Trump was 'kind enough and polite enough,' a source spilled.

The source explained how the incident started when Trump "walked in with Secret Service" during Yellin's luncheon.

"He was nice enough because they're so thirsty, the girls," the insider explained. "Rosalyn was like, 'Mr. President, it's my birthday, can we get a picture?'"

Then, according to the source, Yellin and costar Romina Ustayev "ran up" to the president.

"He was nice and kind enough and polite enough because she screamed that it was her birthday, and he said, 'Okay, I'll get a picture,'" they detailed the run-in with the commander-in-chief.

The photo in question appeared on Yellin's Instagram feed, with her writing, "I had the most wonderful birthday celebration at Mar-a-Lago surrounded by dear friends. We were thrilled to see President Trump. He graciously took a moment to greet everyone at my birthday luncheon, waving and saying hello!! Such a memorable experience!! Truly a day to remember!!"

Our source downplayed the significance of Yellin getting a picture with Trump, stating, "Everybody has a picture with [Trump]. That doesn’t mean anything. So what?"

Gale Brophy Was 'Removed With the Secret Service'

Photo of Gale Brophy
Source: @gale_brophy/Instagram

An insider said Gale Brophy's behavior was 'embarrassing.'

Gale Brophy, who was a "friend of" the women on the show and very close to Yellin, also caused quite the scene at the luncheon, according to the source.

They explained the Secret Service had asked the women to remain in their seats – and all of them did, aside from Brophy.

"Gale walked over while vaping... and was removed by the Secret Service," they shockingly admitted. "Some of the other women were mortified. While she was vaping. It was so embarrassing."

Rosalyn Yellin and Gale Brophy Are 'Birds of a Feather' Who 'Flock Together'

Photo of Gale Brophy and Rosalyn Yellin
Source: @gale_brophy/Instagram

A tipster accused Brophy of 'playing' Yellin.

The source had more to share on Brophy in general, explaining that she's "not nice at all."

"Nobody knows who she is. She's a fraud. She's violent... She has a horrible background. She has no money. She has no class. She has no status, no style. She’s just a phony and a fraud, as is Rosalyn," they claimed.

"Because, you know, birds of a feather flock together… Gale is hateable. Rosalyn is hateable… How long can that last? You can only last that for so long."

Gale Brophy Insists 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Is a 'Trainwreck'

Photo of Rosalyn Yellin
Source: @rosalynyellin/Instagram

Brophy insisted if she 'knew the girls other than Rosalyn that would be on the show' she 'absolutely' would not have joined the series.

For her part, Brophy recently spoke out in an interview to claim she would not have joined the series if she knew who was in the cast.

"If I knew the girls other than Rosalyn that would be on this show, absolutely not," she said. "I have to represent Palm Beach in the true etiquette that it is… It’s the richest zip code in the world. I didn’t want to be cast out by the real grand dames because there are such incredible women that do so much for the charities here... I’m still honored that they’re allowing me on the island."

As for why the show is gaining traction, Brophy insisted it's because people "love a trainwreck."

