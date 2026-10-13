Trump Is 'Manifestly Miserable': Author Makes Eerie Prediction About Prez if Midterms Go Badly for GOP
Oct. 13 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
If Donald Trump suffers significant losses in the November midterm elections, potentially costing Republicans their majorities in Congress, the president could become angrier and more depressed, leaning on his aide, Natalie Harp, to get by, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Author Kurt Andersen, the founder of Spy Magazine, made an eerie prediction about how Trump could react to a Republican defeat, suggesting the 80-year-old may lash out more frequently and feel increasingly isolated.
'He Is So Manifestly Miserable'
Andersen, who appeared on The Daily Beast Podcast with host Joanna Coles on Sunday, October 11, believes Trump has gotten nearly everything he has ever wanted, including the attention and power that come with the presidency. However, he argued that the president still appears deeply unhappy.
"He's got it all. And yet, he is so manifestly miserable," Anderson told Coles. Anderson also pointed to Harp, Trump's 35-year-old aide, as an example of how the president is sad and lonely.
Trump told reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, in an interview for their book Regime Change, "All of you will go off and make money … she'll never leave me."
"I'm a depressed old man and this crazy girl who, you know, will do anything I say, is the only one who loves me," Andersen suggested Trump meant.
Trump is “Miserable”
With Trump's approval ratings under pressure, a lot of which stems from rising costs and gas prices, polls suggest Democrats have a chance to regain control of the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate in November.
Several competitive Senate races are drawing national attention, including contests in North Carolina, Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Michigan.
The outcomes could determine whether Republicans maintain control of the Senate, while House races across the country will help decide which party controls the chamber.
Voters' decisions in these races could also determine how much influence Trump retains over Congress during the second half of his term.
Natalie Harp 'Devoted' to Trump
As Radar previously reported, Trump called Harp "this perfect person" and compared her to a Price Is Right model.
Harp is characterized and praised by Trump for her loyalty to his administration; as Haberman and Swan's book noted, she is "the most devoted of all," and she has been nicknamed the "human printer" because she provides Trump with hard copies of documents.
Harp is also believed to have some access to Trump's Truth Social account, where he frequently posts.
How Healthy Is Trump?
Meanwhile, questions about Trump’s health and his ability to carry out his presidential duties have continued to draw scrutiny, with outside physicians and lawmakers calling for greater transparency from the White House.
White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella said Trump demonstrated "strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and overall physical function” following his latest medical evaluation.
He concluded that the president was "fully fit to carry out all duties."
However, some independent physicians have questioned whether the administration has adequately explained signs such as bruising on Trump’s hands, swelling in his lower legs, and apparent fatigue during public appearances.
Other doctors have publicly raised concerns about his cognitive functioning, although such statements do not establish a medical diagnosis.