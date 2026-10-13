Trump Is 'Manifestly Miserable': Author Makes Eerie Prediction About Prez if Midterms Go Badly for GOP

Andersen, who appeared on The Daily Beast Podcast with host Joanna Coles on Sunday, October 11, believes Trump has gotten nearly everything he has ever wanted, including the attention and power that come with the presidency. However, he argued that the president still appears deeply unhappy.

"He's got it all. And yet, he is so manifestly miserable," Anderson told Coles. Anderson also pointed to Harp, Trump's 35-year-old aide, as an example of how the president is sad and lonely.

Trump told reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, in an interview for their book Regime Change, "All of you will go off and make money … she'll never leave me."

"I'm a depressed old man and this crazy girl who, you know, will do anything I say, is the only one who loves me," Andersen suggested Trump meant.