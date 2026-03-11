Your tip
Donald Trump 'Forces' White House Staff to Wear $145 Shoes — As Everybody's Afraid' to Say 'No' to the Prez

Donald Trump wants his loyal staff to rock the same pair of shoes he does.

March 11 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appears to be so into his shoes he's forcing his loyal staff to partake in his obsession, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president is reportedly all about a pair of $145 Oxfords, and is said to be making sure he's not the only person in the White House wearing the pricey shoes.

'Everybody's Afraid Not to Wear Them'

Trump is believed to be all about a pair of Oxford shoes.
Source: Florsheim

"All the boys have them,” a female aide told the Wall Street Journal on Monday, as another tipster added, "It’s hysterical because everybody's afraid not to wear them.

The shoes, which were worn by Michael Jackson at one point, are produced by the Chicago-based brand Florsheim.

Several notable officials are believed to be rocking the same pair of shoes as their boss, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also said to have no issues wearing the shoes, and Senator Lindsey Graham is also believed to be all about the shoes.

Donald Trump's Swollen Ankles Drama

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president may need a good pair of shoes as it appears he's suffering from swollen ankles.

Finding the right pair of shoes for himself may be extremely important to Trump, especially since his swollen ankles were put on display once again outside the White House.

On Monday night, the 79-year-old was photographed after another weekend trip to Florida, and while Trump attempted to impress in a sharp blue suit, some commentators on social media had all eyes on his "cankles."

"That is rather nasty looking and quite extreme," one person reacted, as another raged, "My goodness, his cankles are famous now. Look, the hands, the neck rash, the cankles, the infusion bruises... his physician should have his license taken away for that statement."

Earlier this month, a rough and worrying red spot, which appeared irritated, was seen on Trump's skin. However, the White House physician was quick to defend the former reality star.

Donald Trump's Health Is Faltering?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old's health came under question again after a rash was seen on his neck.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor," Dr. Sean Barbabella told Radar at the time. "The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

But Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, didn't agree, commenting on X and calling out the White House for not "acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."

Trump, who has also been called out for his bruised hands and accused of suffering from dementia, isn't too worried about his health, as he previously claimed he's in top shape.

During an interview with Tom Llamas for NBC, Trump attempted to convince the world he's in the best shape of his life.

The President Feels 'Great'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Despite the red flags, the president claimed he's feeling 'great.'

"How do you feel now as you approach 80?" Llamas asked Trump during their exchange on February 4.

The always confident Trump responded at the time: "I feel great. I mean, physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago."

He added: "Now there'll be a time when I won’t be able to give you that answer. But that time hasn't come, you know?"

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also revealed a "summary from the President's physician," and claimed, "President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal."

