Trump Calls Sean Duffy's Wife 'Beautiful' in Bizarre Message During D.C. Prayer Festival: 'Give Me a Call'
May 17 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
Donald Trump piled on the compliments to the wife of one of his senior officials in a bizarre social media message, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The odd remark came on Sunday, May 17, when the POTUS, 79, wished everyone attending "Rededicate 250" a "good time."
'Beautiful, Both Inside and Out'
"IF THERE IS ANYTHING I CAN DO TO HELP, JUST HAVE OUR BEAUTIFUL, BOTH INSIDE AND OUT, RACHAEL C.D., GIVE ME A CALL," he added, seemingly referring to Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.
It's unclear whether the message was meant to be sent privately, or posted publicly on the social media platform.
The all-day prayer festival took place at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, in an effort to "rededicate the U.S. as 'one nation under God'" on America's 250th anniversary.
Key attendees from the Trump administration include Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth .
Trump Faces Backlash
Following Trump's post, critics on social media mocked the president for his word choices when it came to Campos-Duffy.
"Oh my god, Trump's back from China and he's already flirting with the 'well-rounded' Rachel, doing his part for the party," one person wrote. "At least he's home and ready to serve American citizens-one phone call at a time."
Another critic added, "He's so creepy."
A third user said, "Are you hitting on Sec. Duffy's wife? ... WTF are you talking about?"
But Trump and his administration also faced backlash for supporting the event itself, as some suggested that came close to infringing on the belief that there should be a clear separation between church and state.
One X user penned, "I’m old enough to remember when America had freedom of religion."
Another critic noted, "Nothing says separation of church and state like a presidential shout-out to a 250K prayer rally on federal property."
According to the event's website, "Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250."
It will feature reflection on "God's providence throughout 250 years," personal testimonies from guests and prayer asking for "God's blessing, guidance and grace" for the future.
Trump Reignites Threats Against Iran
The same day Trump was supporting the prayer event, he was also issuing a chilling warning to Iran.
"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them," he wrote via Truth Social on Sunday. "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"
As Radar previously reported, Trump is expected to having a meeting in the Situation Room on Tuesday, May 19, with his national security team to discuss military action in Iran.
"We want to make a deal, but the Iranians are not at the place we want them to be right now," Trump reportedly said, per Axios. "They will need to reach that place, or they will receive a harsh blow."