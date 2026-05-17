Trump Calls Sean Duffy's Wife 'Beautiful' in Bizarre Message During D.C. Prayer Festival: 'Give Me a Call'

But Trump and his administration also faced backlash for supporting the event itself, as some suggested that came close to infringing on the belief that there should be a clear separation between church and state.

One X user penned, "I’m old enough to remember when America had freedom of religion."

Another critic noted, "Nothing says separation of church and state like a presidential shout-out to a 250K prayer rally on federal property."

According to the event's website, "Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250."

It will feature reflection on "God's providence throughout 250 years," personal testimonies from guests and prayer asking for "God's blessing, guidance and grace" for the future.