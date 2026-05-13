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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'He's a Madman' — White House Official Placed on Leave After He Was Caught Destroying Trump on Hidden Camera and Branding Prez 'Dangerous'

Photo of Donald Trump, Benjamin Ellisten
Source: MEGA; JamesOKeefeIII/X

Benjamin Ellisten doesn't appear to be a big fan of Trump.

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May 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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A senior White House official has apparently learned what happens if you're not with President Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as Benjamin Ellisten has now been placed on administrative leave.

The senior budget analyst and funding manager was caught trashing Trump on a hidden camera while speaking to his colleague, Maxim Lott.

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'We Have to Get Rid of Trump'

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Photo of Benjamin Ellisten
Source: JamesOKeefeIII/X

Benjamin Ellisten was caught bashing Trump on hidden camera.

On the hidden camera, orchestrated by conservative activist James O’Keefe's Media Group, Ellisten makes his thoughts on the controversial president very clear.

"We have to get rid of Trump. Seriously. He's a mess," Ellisten rages. "He's f------ for everybody. Everybody. We gotta get rid of him."

Ellisten later says, "He's a madman. Literally. He's invincible. Nothing can stop him, and that's dangerous," and claims the 79-year-old is "erratic" and "scary."

"The way his decisions are so erratic, you would think he drinks," Ellisten suggests. "He doesn't drink. And that's what makes it so dangerous, that someone could be of sound mind and body, totally coherent, could just be so reckless in their decision-making. That’s scary."

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White House Responds

Ellisten wasn't done there as he then speculated that Trump is intentionally inflating the price of oil to make himself and his family members, who have business dealings in the region, wealthier.

"The president knows that he affects how people react to the stock market," he claimed. "So one of the things that looks like it's going on, and going on a lot, is insider trading. Like, for instance, with the war going on in Iran, the price of oil is expensive."

Ever since Trump decided to attack Iran earlier this year, the price of gas has skyrocketed.

In response, the White House confirmed Ellisten is now on leave and added, "He has no direct access to the president or senior staff, and does not work on the White House campus."

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Inside the 'Chaotic' Trump Administration

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Ellisten described the president as a 'madman.'

"Such views expressed by the individual are not reflective of patriots who admirably serve in the administration," the statement concluded.

Lott, a special assistant on domestic policy at the White House, was also busted pulling the veil back on the "chaotic" administration.

"I think it’s just the overall tone that, like, you know, the government right now is a little bit uncontrolled," Lott says. "It's not gonna fix itself." Despite calling out Trump's team, Lott claimed he is still all about the president in response.

He explained, "I went out with an individual I thought was a genuine person, but it goes to show how insidious politics and this city can be. Nothing I said was contradictory of this Administration, and I remain fully committed to carrying out its agenda."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president was also labeled 'dangerous' by Ellisten.

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Reaction to Ellisten's blistering words was mixed, as one person responded, "So many traitors and backstabbers and oh so little time."

Another said, "TDS in the Trump administration gets only administrative leave? Throw all the books at him."

TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome, often refers to anyone who despises and strongly rebukes Trump and MAGA values. Recently, the president labeled TDS an actual disease.

Meanwhile, not everyone was on board with Ellisten's punishment, as one person said, "Ellisten just learned that the truth is not welcome in this administration."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The senior budget analyst and funding manager was placed on leave following his anti-Trump words.

Another noted, "Never let Americans know Trump is lying to them … he’s a child, he thinks no one knows."

"Still amazes me that people can't see what's going on right in front of them," a user said in support of Ellisten.

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