'He's a Madman' — White House Official Placed on Leave After He Was Caught Destroying Trump on Hidden Camera and Branding Prez 'Dangerous'

On the hidden camera, orchestrated by conservative activist James O’Keefe's Media Group, Ellisten makes his thoughts on the controversial president very clear.

"We have to get rid of Trump. Seriously. He's a mess," Ellisten rages. "He's f------ for everybody. Everybody. We gotta get rid of him."

Ellisten later says, "He's a madman. Literally. He's invincible. Nothing can stop him, and that's dangerous," and claims the 79-year-old is "erratic" and "scary."

"The way his decisions are so erratic, you would think he drinks," Ellisten suggests. "He doesn't drink. And that's what makes it so dangerous, that someone could be of sound mind and body, totally coherent, could just be so reckless in their decision-making. That’s scary."