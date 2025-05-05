Tom Selleck's Private Agony: 'Thrown Out and Divorced by Wife – and How a Shattered Dream Broke His Heart'

An insider said: "Tom's been to doctors and learned techniques to alleviate the pain, but it's a disease that isn't going to go away. He's learning to adjust to it as best he can."

Tom was born in Detroit and moved to the Los Angeles area with his family as a youngster.

A star basketball player, he won a spot on the University of Southern California squad after playing at Los Angeles Valley Community College. But Selleck got into only seven games in 1965-1966, scoring only four points.

The following year, he tallied zero points in three games.

Forced to give up his dream of playing professionally, Selleck turned his attention to acting.

His first wife, Jacki Ray, whom he married in 1971, was there to support him during his early years of struggle. But when Selleck landed the plum lead role on Magnum, P.I. in 1980, he became a sought-after man about town while filming in Hawaii.

In turn, he "fell in love with the island and with the island girls," a source said.