EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Has a 'Whole Team' Devoted to Preserving His Iconic Mane — As Aging Action Star Is 'Desperate to Avoid Losing His Hair'

Cruise has spent years staying fit and healthy enough to continue doing his many jaw-dropping physical stunts for roles in Top Gun, the Mission: Impossible franchise and more, but according to a source, his hair is "by far his biggest priority."

Cruise "gets a ton of consultation" as he's "desperate to avoid losing his hair at any cost." This fear even fueled him to hire a "whole team" whose "sole purpose" was to help him "keep his hair lush and shining," per the source.

"He has a special shampoo person to wash his hair and massage his scalp until it tingles, and a hairdresser to cut and style his hair just the way he wants it — plus technicians to make sure he’s using the right amount of hair regrowth treatment!" added the source.