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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Has a 'Whole Team' Devoted to Preserving His Iconic Mane — As Aging Action Star Is 'Desperate to Avoid Losing His Hair'

Tom Cruise is turning 64 on July 3, 2026.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is turning 64 on July 3, 2026.

July 2 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

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Tom Cruise has been distressed over the idea of one day losing his hair – and he has a squad of staffers devoted to making sure it stays as healthy as possible.

As the Jerry Maguire actor approaches his 64th birthday on July 3, RadarOnline.com shares how he keeps his iconic mane looking good on camera.

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Tom Cruise's Hair Is His 'Biggest Priority'

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Tom Cruise 'gets a ton of consultation' on his hair health, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise 'gets a ton of consultation' on his hair health, according to a source.

Cruise has spent years staying fit and healthy enough to continue doing his many jaw-dropping physical stunts for roles in Top Gun, the Mission: Impossible franchise and more, but according to a source, his hair is "by far his biggest priority."

Cruise "gets a ton of consultation" as he's "desperate to avoid losing his hair at any cost." This fear even fueled him to hire a "whole team" whose "sole purpose" was to help him "keep his hair lush and shining," per the source.

"He has a special shampoo person to wash his hair and massage his scalp until it tingles, and a hairdresser to cut and style his hair just the way he wants it — plus technicians to make sure he’s using the right amount of hair regrowth treatment!" added the source.

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Regular Hair Inspections

Tom Cruise has his hair inspected for signs of 'breakage or falling out.'
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has his hair inspected for signs of 'breakage or falling out.'

And Cruise, 63, is not about to try other options. The source claimed he was not on board with using plugs, weaves or transplants preserve his full head of hair.

On top of all that, he has his hair "inspected on a regular basis" to ensure its in tip-top shape.

"If there’s any trace of breakage or falling out, that’s taken care of immediately," the source revealed. "He’s very conscious of how he looks."

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Tom Cruise's 'Worst Fear'

Tom Cruise is afraid of developing 'thinning hair,' a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is afraid of developing 'thinning hair,' a source claimed.

Over the years of his action-packed career, Cruise has scaled skyscrapers, dangled from moving aircraft, leapt across buildings, and generally defied death at every turn for the sake of an incredible stunt.

However, his "worst fear" is "thinning hair," the source claimed.

"Ed Harris can get away with a balding head, but not Tom Cruise!" noted the source. "He has made it clear that money is no object."

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Katie Holmes ; Tom Cruise; Ana de Armas
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise has been linked to Katie Holmes and An

Cruise's hair helps keep him looking every bit the sharp, leading man well into his 60s, but it's likely that his mane has also helped him attract some leading ladies of his own over the years.

The controversial action star has been linked to many beautiful actresses over the decades, such as ex-wife Mimi Rogers, ex-wife No. 2 Nicole Kidman, ex-wife No. 3 Katie Holmes, Ana de Armas and Penelope Cruz.

As Radar previously reported, Cher also confessed that she'd dated Cruise briefly after they met in the mid 1980s, and described their fling as "pretty hot and heavy for a little minute."

The Believe singer even claimed he was "in the top 5" of her "all-time best lovers," during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! in 2013 – though it's unclear if his hair had anything to do with their romantic spark.

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