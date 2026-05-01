EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Reuniting — Tragedy and Kids Bring Thaw to Hollywood's Most Bitter Split
May 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Long-estranged former spouses Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are planning to reunite after years of no contact, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Sadly, it was a tragedy that brought them back together – the horrific murders of their old friends Rob and Michele Reiner.
"Tom met Nicole around the same time Rob and Michele became a couple, and their relationships followed a similar arc," an insider said.
Both couples started dating in 1989 – Reiner was introduced to photographer Singer while he was directing When Harry Met Sally, and Kidman and Cruise met when they costarred in Days of Thunder.
Cruise, 63, and Kidman, 58, who were married for 11 years, have been mostly out of touch since they split in 2001.
But after the Reiners were stabbed to death in December – allegedly by their son Nick Reiner– Cruise and Kidman turned to each other as they struggled to process the grisly news.
"They have been reminiscing about how close they were to them when they were a young couple" – even going on double dates, a source said.
In the last few months, Kidman had been hoping to make time to see the children she shares with Cruise, Isabella, 33, and Connor, 31, who lived with their father following the divorce, a source said.
Now it looks like it will happen in the coming weeks – and Cruise will be joining them.
"Nicole knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again, so she's determined to follow through," according to the insider.
"It's a huge step because she and Tom didn't even speak for so long, but enough time has passed that they've both been able to let it go," the source added.
"They've had some really positive conversations recently, which has everyone hoping this could actually move forward."
They're also both single again – as readers know, Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban, 58, in September, while Cruise's romance with Ana de Armas, 38, fizzled out last summer.
But it was the Reiners' murders, which totally rattled both of them, that was the catalyst for the reunion.
"It was a gut check for Tom about how much he and Nicole shared and still have in common. They're supporting each other through all this," the source said.
"Finally they're at a place where they are ready to break bread together."