EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Tom Cruise, 63, Begs Friends to Find Him a New Wife — After Ana de Armas, 37, Kicked Him to the Curb

Sources said the Ballerina star was feeling smothered by Cruise's controlling ways and spooked by the pair's 26-year age difference.

So despite Cruise's best efforts to make her Mrs. Cruise Number 4, she gave him his walking papers.

But hoping to prove he's not totally undatable, the romantic reject is ready to start over and is eyeing several high-profile women for his happily-ever-after.

"Tom was crushed when things ended with Ana, but he's not the type to lick his wounds for too long," an insider said. "He's ready to find someone new, and he's being very proactive about it.

"He's told his wider circle that he's ready to be set up," the source explained. "Ideally, he'd love to be with a woman from British high society, but that's not as easy for him to arrange as for someone from the movie business."