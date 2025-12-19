Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Tom Cruise, 63, Begs Friends to Find Him a New Wife — After Ana de Armas, 37, Kicked Him to the Curb

Tom Cruise, 63, is ready to seek a new wife as Ana de Armas, 37, dumps him, and friends scramble to help quickly.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise, 63, is ready to seek a new wife as Ana de Armas, 37, dumps him, and friends scramble to help quickly.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tom Cruise is so desperate to prove finding a wife isn't totally mission impossible for him, he's drawn up a wish list of beautiful bachelorettes that includes some of the most eligible A-list ladies in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Top Gun star, 63, is still licking his wounds after Ana de Armas, 37, recently kicked him to the curb following a whirlwind nine-month romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Heartbroken Cruise Refuses to Quit

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
After Ana de Armas ended their nine-month romance, Tom Cruise is 'seeking a new high-profile match.'
Source: MEGA

After Ana de Armas ended their nine-month romance, Tom Cruise is 'seeking a new high-profile match.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said the Ballerina star was feeling smothered by Cruise's controlling ways and spooked by the pair's 26-year age difference.

So despite Cruise's best efforts to make her Mrs. Cruise Number 4, she gave him his walking papers.

But hoping to prove he's not totally undatable, the romantic reject is ready to start over and is eyeing several high-profile women for his happily-ever-after.

"Tom was crushed when things ended with Ana, but he's not the type to lick his wounds for too long," an insider said. "He's ready to find someone new, and he's being very proactive about it.

"He's told his wider circle that he's ready to be set up," the source explained. "Ideally, he'd love to be with a woman from British high society, but that's not as easy for him to arrange as for someone from the movie business."

Article continues below advertisement

A-List Women on Tom’s Radar

Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, and Charlize Theron are said to be on Cruise's dating wish list.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, and Charlize Theron are said to be on Cruise's dating wish list.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the gorgeous single actresses on his list include Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.

"Any of them would be fantastic for him," said the source.

"He's also got his eye on Charlize Theron," the insider added. "It didn't go unnoticed when she publicly called for him to join the Fast and Furious franchise alongside her a couple of years ago."

According to the source, "People in Tom's world have been telling him to reach out to her ever since, and he's now saying he's going to do it."

Article continues below advertisement

Past Romances Ended in Rejection

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Chris Martin has told Gwyneth Paltrow to stop controlling his love life as her behavior creeps out his new girlfriends.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin Demands Ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow Stop 'Controlling His Love Life' — Because She 'Creeps Out' His New Girlfriends!

Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Slaps Impossible Reunion Rules on Sick Father' That 'Will Effectively Kill Any Reconciliation'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Reportedly, Shakira turned down Cruise in 2023, and his brief 2024 romance with Elsina Khayrova also fizzled.
Source: COURTESY OF ISIMA/MEGA

Reportedly, Shakira turned down Cruise in 2023, and his brief 2024 romance with Elsina Khayrova also fizzled.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the wannabe lothario – who relocated to London several years ago – has been rebuffed by a string of other would-be conquests in recent years.

Hips Don't Lie songstress Shakira reportedly turned Cruise down back in 2023.

Then in 2024, his romance with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova hit the skids after only three months.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.