EXCLUSIVE: Desperate Tom Cruise, 63, Begs Friends to Find Him a New Wife — After Ana de Armas, 37, Kicked Him to the Curb
Dec. 19 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Tom Cruise is so desperate to prove finding a wife isn't totally mission impossible for him, he's drawn up a wish list of beautiful bachelorettes that includes some of the most eligible A-list ladies in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Top Gun star, 63, is still licking his wounds after Ana de Armas, 37, recently kicked him to the curb following a whirlwind nine-month romance.
Heartbroken Cruise Refuses to Quit
Sources said the Ballerina star was feeling smothered by Cruise's controlling ways and spooked by the pair's 26-year age difference.
So despite Cruise's best efforts to make her Mrs. Cruise Number 4, she gave him his walking papers.
But hoping to prove he's not totally undatable, the romantic reject is ready to start over and is eyeing several high-profile women for his happily-ever-after.
"Tom was crushed when things ended with Ana, but he's not the type to lick his wounds for too long," an insider said. "He's ready to find someone new, and he's being very proactive about it.
"He's told his wider circle that he's ready to be set up," the source explained. "Ideally, he'd love to be with a woman from British high society, but that's not as easy for him to arrange as for someone from the movie business."
A-List Women on Tom’s Radar
Some of the gorgeous single actresses on his list include Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez.
"Any of them would be fantastic for him," said the source.
"He's also got his eye on Charlize Theron," the insider added. "It didn't go unnoticed when she publicly called for him to join the Fast and Furious franchise alongside her a couple of years ago."
According to the source, "People in Tom's world have been telling him to reach out to her ever since, and he's now saying he's going to do it."
Past Romances Ended in Rejection
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the wannabe lothario – who relocated to London several years ago – has been rebuffed by a string of other would-be conquests in recent years.
Hips Don't Lie songstress Shakira reportedly turned Cruise down back in 2023.
Then in 2024, his romance with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova hit the skids after only three months.