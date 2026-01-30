EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise at Center of Fresh Hollywood A-List Feud — Over His 'Stunt Shaming' of Other Stars

Cruise has spent decades building his reputation as Hollywood's most fearless leading man, particularly through the Mission: Impossible franchise, where he routinely scales skyscrapers, clings to aircraft, and endures high-risk action sequences without stunt doubles.

But Hawke was blunt about the impact of his feats. "Tom Cruise has totally changed what's expected for actors," he moaned.

"Some part of me is getting angry over the years because everyone somehow feels like they're less if they use a stunt team."

The comment has been interpreted by insiders as a rare public rebuke of Cruise's influence, with some industry experts telling us his on-screen antics are leaving other A-listers feeling like the pint-sized star is "stunt shaming" them.