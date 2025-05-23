EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Exact Amount of Tom Cruise's 'Catastrophic' Movie Insurance Bill — As 62-Year-Old Adrenaline Junkie Presses on With 'Death Wish' Movie Stunts
Tom Cruise's team is undertaking their biggest Mission: Impossible yet – landing him movie insurance.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed the 62-year-old is sparking fears he will soon kill himself after he declared he was planning more deadly stunts to continue his Ethan Hunt action franchise.
Shredded Nerves
But the nerves of Hollywood insurers are now being pushed to breaking point – and his 'Mission: Impossible' financers are "getting sick and tired" of his sky-high insurance costs over his refusal to use stunt-doubles.
Our source said: Tom is testing everyone's patience with what is being seen now as his childish nonsense.
"He's not getting any younger and has been seriously injured doing his own stunts.
"They could easily use CGI to make a stunt double look great in his films, but he is intent on showing off instead of slowing down and acting his age. It's catastrophic for his backers' bank balances."
The Mission: Impossible franchise has featured Cruise riding a motorbike off a 7,000-foot cliff in Norway, parachuting to Earth in a scene that blends blockbuster spectacle with what insiders describe as a logistical nightmare for insurers.
Cruise, who has insisted on doing his own stunts since the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996, has steadily raised the stakes over the years – hanging off the Burj Khalifa, gripping to a plane mid-takeoff, and flying helicopters through narrow mountain passes.
Experts' Warnings
According to Dominique Butler, assistant vice president of entertainment at NFP Property & Casualty Insurance Services, Cruise’s exploits are now creating a unique money challenge.
She said: "God forbid if he is injured or killed. Then you are walking away from that project."
Producers of the Mission: Impossible series appear confident enough in Cruise’s survival to press ahead with the super-spy Mission series, and his stunts have become a core part of the franchise’s appeal — and its marketing.
In Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, he not only launches himself off a cliff but also dangles from a moving train.
He has turned his physical daring into a cinematic signature.
Millions Wasted
Even though actors like Tom Holland, 28, Charlize Theron, 48, and Harrison Ford, 81, have done stunt work, Cruise’s feats continue to steal the spotlight – and are now stressing out his backers.
Skydance CEO David Ellison said Cruise once demanded a production fire an insurer that refused to cover his skyscraper-hanging stunt in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.
The lengths producers go to accommodate Cruise’s ambitions are matched by their costs.
Marc Idelson, CEO of Reel Media, explained a production package of insurance – which covers cast, property damage, sets and more – typically ranges from 1 percent to 2.5 percent of a film’s budget.
Unraveling the exact value of Cruise's bill is a nightmare as his stunts have an impact on every part of the production – from timing to having go have safety crews and a doctor on set.
But on a film like his Dead Reckoning, with a reported $291million budget, it could mean premiums of $2.9million to $4.4million.
Tim O’Hair, a producer and film executive who teaches at Chapman University, emphasized when stars such as Cruise are contractually listed as “essential elements” insurance premiums skyrocket.
He said: "Getting an essential element insured can lead to an increased cost for underwriting, as the picture cannot be delivered without the named element."