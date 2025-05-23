But the nerves of Hollywood insurers are now being pushed to breaking point – and his 'Mission: Impossible' financers are "getting sick and tired" of his sky-high insurance costs over his refusal to use stunt-doubles.

Our source said: Tom is testing everyone's patience with what is being seen now as his childish nonsense.

"He's not getting any younger and has been seriously injured doing his own stunts.

"They could easily use CGI to make a stunt double look great in his films, but he is intent on showing off instead of slowing down and acting his age. It's catastrophic for his backers' bank balances."

The Mission: Impossible franchise has featured Cruise riding a motorbike off a 7,000-foot cliff in Norway, parachuting to Earth in a scene that blends blockbuster spectacle with what insiders describe as a logistical nightmare for insurers.

Cruise, who has insisted on doing his own stunts since the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996, has steadily raised the stakes over the years – hanging off the Burj Khalifa, gripping to a plane mid-takeoff, and flying helicopters through narrow mountain passes.