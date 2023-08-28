Charlize Theron ‘Happier Than Ever’ With New Boyfriend Alex Dimitrijevic in First Serious Romance Since Sean Penn
Charlize Theron and her boyfriend of a few months, model Alex Dimitrijevic, finally broke cover and sources said the actress is smitten with her new man, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“No one has seen Charlize this happy before,” said a source. “This is the first serious relationship she’s had in over seven years.” She last dated Sean Penn. The two started dating in 2013 and became engaged in December 2014.
Sources claimed Charlize broke off the engagement. However, in 2020, the actress claimed in an interview she was never engaged to Sean.
“We dated. That is literally all we did,” she said. “We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in.”
She added, “I’ve never wanted to get married. That’s never been something that’s important to me." Charlize said don’t feel sorry for her because she’s, “never been lonely.”
"I have never felt alone,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me."
In 2020, the Fast X said she was loving life as a single mom to Jackson, 11, and August, 7. The 47-year-old said any potential suitors should come with a lot of game. “The kind of game that’s like ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better’ because I just won’t accept anything less,” said a source.
Alex fit the bill. “She wasn’t expecting it to happen, but then she met Alex,” said the source. “She’s so glad she did.”
In 2015, Penn said about his future with Theron, "You say I've been married twice before, but I’ve been married under circumstances where I was less informed than I am today.”
He added, “So I wouldn’t even consider it a third marriage, I’d consider it a first marriage on its own terms if I got married again. I mean, I like the tradition. A friend of mine wrote a line, 'Without tradition, new things die.' And I don’t want new things to die."