Charlize Theron ‘Happier Than Ever’ With New Boyfriend Alex Dimitrijevic in First Serious Romance Since Sean Penn

Charlize Theron and her boyfriend of a few months, model Alex Dimitrijevic, finally broke cover and sources said the actress is smitten with her new man, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“No one has seen Charlize this happy before,” said a source. “This is the first serious relationship she’s had in over seven years.” She last dated Sean Penn. The two started dating in 2013 and became engaged in December 2014.