Charlize Theron Caught Holding Hands With New Model Beau Alex Dimitrijevic Nearly 10 Years After Sean Penn Split
Charlize Theron has made room for love! The 47-year-old actress — who's notoriously private about her life offscreen — was spotted holding hands with model Alex Dimitrijevic, 45, after a quiet afternoon date in the Los Angeles suburb of Los Feliz over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Oscar winner tried to go incognito for the outing, wearing dark sunglasses to conceal her famous face, a burgundy v-neck shirt, beige pants, and sandals — but her beau grabbed attention in a shocking yellow shirt with a tiger on it.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Charlize looked at ease alongside Alex as the pair strolled the streets while trying to blend into the commoners on Sunday.
The mom of two was last linked romantically to Sean Penn. The two began dating in 2013 and ended their romance and rumored engagement in 2015. Charlize bizarrely denied she was ever engaged to the actor years later in 2020.
While she's been unlucky in love, she didn't attempt to hide her affection for Alex. The Monster actress smiled and grabbed her new man's hand as they window-shopped down the streets.
Charlize and Alex kept their fingers intertwined as the nearby paparazzi snapped away.
Charlize has two daughters — Jackson, 11, and August, 7 — and recently said she'd give up her fame and fortune if she had to pick between her career or kids.
"I love being a mom more than I love being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that," she spilled to The Hollywood Reporter in December.
"If somebody said to me tomorrow, 'You can't do both,' would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me," Charlize stated.
"Right now, everything I do revolves around when my kids are out of school for the summer, which usually means we're shooting in a heat wave somewhere," she continued. "In 10 years, I can definitely see myself being an empty nester and just packing up and traveling three continents [directing] a TV show. But that's not my life now."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Charlize recently said she'd "f--- up" any drag queen critics during an LGBTQ+ event, which brought awareness to the laws that attempt to prevent kids from viewing drag shows.
The Mad Max actress' youngest child is transgender.
"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," the actress revealed in 2019 about Jackson's journey. "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, 'I am not a boy!"
"So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive," she added.