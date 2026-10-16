Timothy Busfield's Child Sexual Abuse Case Dismissed: Judge Rips Prosecutors for 'Failing to Act in a Fair and Impartial Manner'

Judge Joseph Montano, who had been presiding over the case, dismissed it over concerns regarding behavior from the prosecuting attorney throughout the court proceedings.

"The prosecuting attorney failed to act in a fair and impartial manner, including the failure to properly instruct the grand jury on the law for calling witnesses and in instructing the grand jurors on a procedure that effectively withheld requested witnesses," he said.

"In doing so, the grand jury proceedings were conducted in a manner that violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the structural integrity of our grand jury system and the presumption of prejudice applies," Montano concluded.